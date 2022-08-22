Cheese school, burger joint, beer and sweet-filled truck | FYI Philly Aug. 20 show

We visit a new spot for games and grub and Philly's first ever cheese school. Plus, a new burger joint with an old-time feel, new restaurant for Serbian fare with American flair, and places to quench your thirst with both beer and juice, and a sweet-filled truck that comes to you.

Philly Cheese School is a Philadelphia first. In the new storefront classroom in Bella Vista, you can sample different cheeses and try different pairings, from the traditional honey and fruits to 'weirder' combos like cheese with cookies, candy or cereal.

Julia Birnbaum is the Cheese Monger at Philly Cheese School, and she's on a mission to teach people how to pair, serve and truly indulge in all things cheese.

A Main Line native, Julia started hosting virtual classes during the pandemic after 8 years in the cheese industry, including managing the cheese counter at Di Bruno Brothers in Rittenhouse.

She's crafted classes for everyone from the newbie to the cheese pro and also hosts private events.

701 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

At The Juice Joint in Wilmington, owner Lanice Wilson has created a laid-back vibe at her stay-all-day cafe.

The specialty is fresh juices, created in healthy fruit and veggie combinations using the two-step cold-press method of juicing.

All food offerings are vegan, including elderberry waffles and plant-based quesadillas.

Smoothies and bowls come in a variety of flavors, with ingredients and toppings that are all-natural and created with wellness in mind.

The environment is designed to be inviting and features a rotating slate of products and creations of local artists and makers.

323 Justison Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

302-803-6886

At Restaurant Aleksandar, you'll find dishes like short rib pasta-described as an elevated Hamburger Helper-scallops with couscous and a vegetable medley, a torched peach and tomato salad and peaches and cream.

Peaches, says owner, Alkesandar Stojnic, are a common ingredient in Serbian food and drinks so you'll see a lot of the fruit here.

The space used to house the vegan V Street and Wiz Kid restaurants.

But when Aleksandar's father-in-law bought the property, he approached him about becoming his own boss.

Aleksandar grew up in Germany, the child of Serbian parents, and his wife has a Polish background.

So when it came to picking s head chef, they needed someone who could pass the pierogi test.

Executive Chef Montana Houston had never actually made pierogis but the family gave his dumplings a 10 out of 10.

And when Montana needed to hire a sous chef, he turned to Ja'mir Wimberly-Cole.

The two have been working together in the kitchen for several years and Montana says they have a similar approach to cooking.

Turns out, it's in their DNA. The two discovered, after starting at Restaurant Aleksander that they are actually first cousins.

The opening is part of a restaurant renaissance that suggests a COVID comeback in Center City

Michelle Shannon, Center City District's Vice President of Marketing & Communications, says there are 54 restaurants that have opened recently or are coming soon to Center City.

126 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Open for Lunch: walk-ins only

(Brunch - coming soon!)

Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, New Jersey, a year ago with the plans to transform the vacant building into a space the community would love and welcome. That space is now Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem County's first brewery.

"It's a combination of the great environment and location, and the best quality beer that we can provide for everybody," says owner Michael Melniczuk.

They are currently serving at least 12 varieties of brews, seltzers and root beer. Farmer's and Bankers Brewing is open Tuesdays through Sunday. Check their website for hours.

8 N Main St, Woodstown, NJ 08098

(856) 624-4202

We know about food trucks, the ice cream man, but what about the candy lady? You can find Latifah Lackey driving around Philly in a multi-colored, lollipop-topped truck selling the latest and greatest hits from candy land. Candy Gyrl is the sweet dream of a self-professed candy lover who rents the truck out for events, and has big plans for more outlets of her favorite sweets. The truck is stocked with old school faves like Blow Pops and Nerds, and the latest in gummies like gummie burgers and gummie sushi. The traveling candy truck can be booked for birthday parties, weddings, corporate events, and more.

215-490-9580

Peanut butter and Frito hot dog? "Trust the process" says BurgerTime chef and owner Dane DeMarco. The new spot in Audubon, N.J. specializes in outside-the-box creations with 10 specialty burgers with toppings like Doritos, potato chips and Dane's signature 10k sauce. She uses quarter-pound hot dogs and the same "fun-in-the-bun" pairings for her 10 signature dogs.

The throwback menu inspired the throwback vibe inside the restaurant meant to feel like a local hangout for the neighborhood. Inside you'll find the BurgerTime video game that inspired the space. Along with the vintage feel you can order smothered tater tots, fried Krimpets and Oreos and they are serving milkshakes and floats with sodas reminiscent of the malt shops of the past.

Dane is a recent alum of Iron Chef Jose Garces' Chef in Residency Program run through Volver at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. There, Dane had the opportunity to learn from a culinary legend in Philadelphia and find a supportive environment for the types of quirky dishes planned for the restaurant.

123 West Merchant Street, Audubon, NJ 08106

(856) 323-8389

Twenty One Pips is a new board room cafe in Ardmore. The owners who opened Thirsty Dice in Fairmount have expanded to the Main Line. The new space features more than 500 games with a larger dining area than the Philadelphia location and a full bar featuring local spirits and breweries. The space is open in the mornings for coffee and pastries, in the evening for dinner and drinks and you can enjoy any of the games whenever you visit.

The board game library provides games for an array of ages and styles. They also offer an arcade game on the second floor mezzanine featuring more than 3,000 classic games. The idea is to provide an atmosphere where families and friends can put their device away for a few hours and enjoy old school fun with company.

24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

The takeout concept is now open at Harrah's Resort with burgers, fries, shakes and breakfast sandwiches on the menu.

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah's Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The brewery, run by the first female Brewer since prohibition, stopped brewing just before the pandemic.

Evil Genius made the Stoudt's seasonal Oktoberfest beer first; the golden lager is on tap.

Stoudt's is on tap at local bars and Evil Genius plans to release it in cans in early 2023.

1727 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

For Broadway fans, Dear Evan Hansen is playing August 16-28 at the Forrest Theater. It's a touching coming of age story about a letter that was never supposed to be seen, a lie that shouldn't have been told, and a teenager trying desperately to belong. It's the creation of Ardmore native Benj Pasek

Forrest Theater: 1114 Walnut St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

"Watershed Moment" is a multi-part art exhibition at the Academy of Natural Sciences featuring art and sound installations of the Schuylkill River. "The River Feeds Back" is an interactive sensory experience by artists Annea Lockwood and Liz Phillips. It includes underwater and environmental sound recordings from along 135 miles of the river. Walk along the exhibition's 1.5-mile-long urban watershed art adventure to find a sound installation along the Schuylkill River trail.

"It's lots of surprising, very detailed, beautiful water sounds," says Marina McDougall, V.P. of Experience and Engagement.

The exhibition runs through October 30th.

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 299-1000