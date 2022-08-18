ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Deal between ChristianaCare, Crozer Health will not go through

 3 days ago

Six months after announcing its intent to acquire Crozer Health, Christiana Care Health System, Inc. announced Thursday morning that its deal with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. will not move forward.

The two entities signed a letter of intent for ChristianaCare to acquire Crozer Health in February 2022.

ChristianaCare said a significant shift in the economic landscape since then stopped the sale from going through.

If a deal had been reached, the health network would have acquired Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital.

"Both organizations worked very hard to reach a final agreement and have significant respect for each other, and remain committed to caring for the health of those in Delaware County," a statement said.

