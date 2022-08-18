ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City forecasted to be the coolest place in Utah this weekend

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
 5 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — With the Salt Lake Valley hitting an all-time record of 23 days of 100-plus temperatures, Park City is doing the opposite as the area is headed for a cool down in temperatures this weekend with some of the lowest forecasted temperature highs in the state.

According to the National Weather Service , Park City is forecasted to have highs in the 60’s for the weekend, and don’t forget a jacket, as rain is also expected for the area.

Park City appears to be hitting the fall temperatures early, with two weeks left in August before the usual cool down in September.

Courtesy of National Weather Service


Park City, UT
TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

