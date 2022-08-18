Park City forecasted to be the coolest place in Utah this weekend

PARK CITY, Utah — With the Salt Lake Valley hitting an all-time record of 23 days of 100-plus temperatures, Park City is doing the opposite as the area is headed for a cool down in temperatures this weekend with some of the lowest forecasted temperature highs in the state.

According to the National Weather Service , Park City is forecasted to have highs in the 60’s for the weekend, and don’t forget a jacket, as rain is also expected for the area.

Park City appears to be hitting the fall temperatures early, with two weeks left in August before the usual cool down in September.

