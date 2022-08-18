ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's parliament said it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine. In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cryptobriefing.com

Will Ethereum Be Vulnerable to Censorship After the Merge?

The Ethereum community is debating whether large validators may end up being forced to censor transactions following the Merge. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes transaction censorship would amount to an attack against the network. Some Ethereum projects have already started blacklisting sanctioned addresses. With the upgrade to Proof-of-Stake rapidly approaching,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy