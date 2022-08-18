Read full article on original website
Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's parliament said it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine. In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."
Prada Unveils ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’ Project Winners
Prada has unveiled the winners of the “Action in the Year of the Tiger” project, which was introduced at the beginning of this year as part of the brand’s 2022 Chinese New Year campaign. The project was set up as an open invitation for creative talents under...
European natural gas prices soar 19% to fresh record high on fears Russia will extend time of pipeline maintenance shutdown into Europe
Russia's Gazprom says the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will resume gas flows if no malfunctions are found. Europe is already scrambling to stockpile gas.
Will Ethereum Be Vulnerable to Censorship After the Merge?
The Ethereum community is debating whether large validators may end up being forced to censor transactions following the Merge. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes transaction censorship would amount to an attack against the network. Some Ethereum projects have already started blacklisting sanctioned addresses. With the upgrade to Proof-of-Stake rapidly approaching,...
