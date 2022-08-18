Hospital’s ‘gut blow’ inspection, social media backlash sting staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle veterinarians are seeing an outbreak of respiratory illness in dogs, and some cases are turning serious — even life-threatening. Dr. Jared Conley, with Complete Pet Care Animal Hospital in Raleigh, said, at this point, the illnesses can’t all be traced to any one known cause. The dogs are not all coming from the same area, and similar illnesses have been seen in other parts of the country.

