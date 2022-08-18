ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wilson Times

Hospital’s ‘gut blow’ inspection, social media backlash sting staff

By Lisa Batts
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 5 days ago

After weathering the storm of COVID-19 for two years, employees at Wilson Medical Center were rained on once again in June when the hospital was placed in “immediate jeopardy” of losing its contract to treat Medicare patients.  During the North Carolina Survey Agency visit, surveyors found deficiencies with the hospital’s governing body, patient rights, nursing services and quality assessment and […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Hospital’s ‘gut blow’ inspection, social media backlash sting staff first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 2

Related
cbs17

Raleigh vet warns of potentially serious respiratory illness spreading in area dogs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle veterinarians are seeing an outbreak of respiratory illness in dogs, and some cases are turning serious — even life-threatening. Dr. Jared Conley, with Complete Pet Care Animal Hospital in Raleigh, said, at this point, the illnesses can’t all be traced to any one known cause. The dogs are not all coming from the same area, and similar illnesses have been seen in other parts of the country.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Scammers are stealing infant identity information

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Criminals are taking advantage of a piece of online technology designed to make our lives easier. Bridal and baby registries run by Amazon are now targets of scammers who use them to help steal your identity– or that of your unborn child. Bridal registries...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Backlash#Username#General Health#Medical Services#Linus Covid#Wilson Medical Center#Medicare
WNCT

Quality of life signs to check for your aging pet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pet ownership is widespread in the U.S., as the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that about 38% of households have a dog and around 1 in 4 households have a cat. These beloved pets are important members of the families they belong to, providing companionship, entertainment, exercise, love, and comfort.  Having a pet […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC correctional officer passes away during training

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County foster families needed as more kids enter system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of children entering the foster care system is rising and more parents are needed. Wake County Child Welfare is searching for more families to help them take care of a growing number of children in the foster care system. Right now, there are...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is facing a possible indictment after a grand jury approved prosecutors moving forward with a criminal investigation. Prosecutors in the Wake County District Attorney’s Office have been investigating Stein since the spring of 2021 over whether Stein and his campaign...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood

Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. A spokesperson for Raleigh police said the fliers were investigated, but were no longer active cases since they did...
RALEIGH, NC
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy