The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an AccidentDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The City Different Has Finally Approved Locations for Veterans BannersDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Movie to film around Albuquerque stars Umbrella Academy, Dallas Buyers Club actors
For production, 30 crew members will be employed. Other workers include 24 New Mexico actors and 70 New Mexico background talent.
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County organizes Movie Mania
Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque partner up to hold Movie Mania: The Sky’s The Limit on Aug. 26 at Balloon Fiesta Park. Events Specialist Rudy Mangum stopped by to discuss the event. Movie Mania will feature the movies “Up!”, “Spaceballs,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” All three...
Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major development in the heart of Santa Fe is pushing forward. This week, the Midtown Redevelopment moved from the planning stages to the approval process. The project would turn 64 acres of the old University of Art and Design, which closed in 2018, into an area with housing, business space, […]
Movie mania at Balloon Fiesta Park features three movies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to host a family-friendly movie night Friday, August 26 at Balloon Fiesta Park. The park will open at 6 p.m. for the free event that will feature three different movies. “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Spaceballs” and “Up” will be played at the […]
KRQE News 13
Town of Bernalillo hosts annual Brew Fest
The Town of Bernalillo gets ready to host the 7th annual Mountain West Brew Fest on Aug. 27. Director of Economic and Community Development Mike Kloeppel stopped by to talk about this event. The festival will feature local breweries, wineries and distilleries as well as food trucks and live music....
From park to camp to closed: the evolution of Coronado Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most visible reminders of Albuquerque’s challenge with homelessness is now closed. Weeks after promising to shut the park down, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials made the final declaration last Wednesday, August 17. But how did Coronado Park transform into a homeless camp from what used to […]
KRQE News 13
Organization hosts New Mexico gubernatorial candidate forum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s race is getting nasty with back-and-forth TV ads, but on Monday, it was only GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti speaking to business owners at a commercial real estate development association’s gubernatorial candidate forum. “You get a massive centralized government in Santa Fe...
Rio Rancho’s 17th annual Sunday is Funday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho held its 17th annual Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday. The weather was great for the event and people came out to enjoy food, and lots of local venders. The theme at this years event was; “Go Green Rio Rancho.” There was even a kickball tournament. “We’re going to […]
Business picks up at Albuquerque skating rink
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business that faced some tough times is suddenly very popular again, thanks to the filming of Stranger Things. Skate-O-Mania, known to many as Roller Skate City and to children of the 80’s Roller King, is a busy place these days. Neon Lights and 80’s vibes, fans of the series Stranger Things […]
KRQE News 13
BioPark collecting old electronics to help conserve wildlife habitats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has installed drop-off boxes at the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden to recycle old cell phones and other electronic devices. The BipoPark says these recycling boxes will help reduce the amount of mineral extraction needed to make electronic devices, which can damage animals’ ecosystems and habitats. The drop-off boxes […]
Career criminal once again wanted by Albuquerque police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Benavidez, the man who made headlines when accused of throwing fireworks out of his car at a sleeping homeless man, is once again wanted by Albuquerque police. The charges for the fireworks incident were later dropped when prosecutors could not find a witness to testify against him. Benavidez is now wanted […]
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
APD closing Victoria Martens case until new information is found
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two plea deals and a guilty verdict tied to the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but no one is actually facing charges for killing her. Jennifer Burrill is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Like thousands in the New Mexico community, she was shocked by the district attorney’s 2018 announcement […]
Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Martens case closed, New charge for suspect, Flood threat, Funding for colleges, Business picking up
Tuesday’s Top Stories From park to camp to closed: the evolution of Coronado Park Accidental 911 call leads to cockfighting ring bust in Valencia County Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visits Albuquerque Monkeypox has reached all 50 states KRQE En Español: Lunes 22 de Agosto 2022 Flooding […]
APD seeking info on missing local man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
State asks that bosque stabbing suspect be kept behind bars until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is asking the man accused of stabbing a woman in the bosque to be held behind bars until trial. Bernalillo County deputies say Reginald Hall took the Railrunner from Los Lunas to Albuquerque, where he is accused of stabbing a 70-year-old woman several times as she was on her daily walk. […]
Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
KRQE News 13
La Linea cartel leader extradited to face drug charges in U.S.
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The government of Mexico has extradited to the United States a former La Linea cartel leader to face long-standing drug charges. According to the Mexican Attorney General’s Office, Carlos Arturo Quintana, a.k.a. “El 80,” was put on an airplane under the custody of U.S. agents at the Toluca International Airport and flown to the United States late last week. He is wanted by a federal district court in New Mexico for allegedly supervising drug exports from the state of Chihuahua to the United States.
