ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Benavidez, the man who made headlines when accused of throwing fireworks out of his car at a sleeping homeless man, is once again wanted by Albuquerque police. The charges for the fireworks incident were later dropped when prosecutors could not find a witness to testify against him. Benavidez is now wanted […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO