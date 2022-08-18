Iliza Shlesinger’s back in action at NJPAC

Award-winning comedian Iliza Shlesinger is “Back in Action” with her latest tour. However, the real question is when was she out of action. Shlesinger is set to release a new book and Netflix comedy special.

Her tour comes to Newark at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, August 19 at 7pm. For tickets, go to njpac.org or iliza.com/tour .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.