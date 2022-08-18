ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Iliza Shlesinger’s back in action at NJPAC

By Ojinika Obiekwe, Marcia Parris
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFYPF_0hMFTKi200

Award-winning comedian Iliza Shlesinger is “Back in Action” with her latest tour. However, the real question is when was she out of action. Shlesinger is set to release a new book and Netflix comedy special.

Her tour comes to Newark at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, August 19 at 7pm. For tickets, go to njpac.org or iliza.com/tour .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

48th annual Harlem Week returns with a bang

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – There are a lot of hoarse voices and tired feet in Harlem. That’s because thousands of people were singing and dancing all Saturday afternoon and early evening as part of the 48th annual Harlem Week. With stars like Funkmaster Flex and EPMD, it was nostalgia night, old school 80s hip hop […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Times Square is a hub for fun events in the heart of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Times Square is much more than the bright lights and billboards. The famous tourist spot is adding some fun events for folks to enjoy in the city that never sleeps, including live music showcasing local artists. For more info, check timessquare.org. Jean Cooney from Times Square Arts joined New York Living […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Stylish picks for back-to-school outfits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Back-to-school chic is trending as kids in New York City are preparing to storm the campus hallways. Dawn del Russo, the founder of Bella Dawn and lifestyle expert, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday with some stylish, young models to show off fun, back-to-school fashion combinations. Watch the video player above […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn Holocaust memorial vandalized

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The Holocaust monument on West End Avenue in Sheepshead Bay stands tall and strong, as do the survivors it honors, but after it was recently vandalized, it is now causing pain. “The reality is acts like this tear apart the very fabric of our society,” said New York State Assembly Member William […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iliza Shlesinger
PIX11

Historic Tavern on the Green is a delight to the senses

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tavern on the Green has been operating for nearly a century and the legendary spot continues to deliver. From the French toast to a decadent burger, every plate is a showcase, said Executive Chef Bill Peet. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the historic spot for a brunch feast that included pizza with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Powerball win: Ticket worth $1 million sold in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Someone in Queens bagged quite a payday. A second-prize Powerball ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,000 was sold for Monday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was bought from ABC Discount Liquors & Wine, located along Hillside Avenue near 185th Street. Powerball players can check nylottery.ny.gov to see if […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn assault: Man sucker-punched in Kings Plaza mall attack

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant sucker-punched a man from behind inside the Kings Plaza mall Saturday evening, leaving the victim seriously injured, according to authorities. The attacker and another individual approached the victim, 36, inside the Mill Basin shopping center around 6 p.m., according to police and video of the incident, which PIX11 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC Parks Department upgrades Brooklyn playground

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York City Parks Department said it’s delivering on its commitment to provide high-quality and sustainable parks in every zip code.  “Our parks are not just luxuries,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “They’re necessities.” The goal is to make them more equitable so children from every neighborhood can have access […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Njpac#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Durant, Brooklyn Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all, even after the All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

How NYC immigrant advocacy groups are helping arriving migrants

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of migrants have arrived in New York City via bus from the southern border in recent months, straining the city’s ability to meet their basic needs. Natalia Aristizabal, deputy director of immigrant advocacy group Make the Road NY, joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to discuss efforts to welcome the new […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

On the Record with Congressmembers Gottheimer and Malliotakis: Politicians unite against congestion pricing

NEW YORK (PIX11)— Local politicians from opposite sides of the aisle are uniting against the MTA’s recent congestion pricing plan that could charge drivers an extra $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, are teaming up to push […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Brooklyn hate crime probe: Man slapped on Williamsburg street

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant slapped a man dressed in traditional Jewish attire without provocation on a Williamsburg street Monday afternoon, in a case being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. The victim, 27, was walking along Lynch Street near Marcy Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when the attacker approached him and slapped […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police investigate stabbing, bashing in subway system

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Random subway attacks have commuters in New York City worried. A trip on the B train sent a 27-year-old man to the hospital with stab wounds after police say a man armed with a pocket knife attacked. The victim was heading into Midtown Manhattan around 2:45 a.m. when the attacker harassed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New cryptocurrency only recognized by Harlem businesses

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Harlem group is launching a new cryptocurrency called “Harlem Coin.” Harlem Coin will be given to community members making social change happen in their neighborhood. They can redeem the coins for services and products in some Harlem businesses. It’s being called a “social impact token.” A company called Silicon Harlem […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy