FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Master-planned community La Cima offers a place to live, work, and play!
Whether you need more space for the kids or are ready to downsize and retire, La Cima offers a place to live, work, and play in nature. Located at the start of the Texas hill country Todd Hays with Highland Homes, shares why this master-planned community checks the boxes for your next home!
Local market, Frida Friday ATX, kicks off inaugural Jefa Brunch Series
AUSTIN, Texas — Las Ofrendas, founder of Frida Friday ATX, announced the launch of its latest project, the Jefa Brunch Series. The Jefa Brunch is an inclusive community event, empowering others to identify and step into their power. This inaugural year will include three scheduled Jefa Brunches, all scheduled...
aGLIFF Full Schedule & Events for Prism 35
AGLIFF, Austin's oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, announces the full 2022 schedule with events for the 35th annual festival PRISM 35 taking place in-person this week August 24–28, 2022 in Austin, TX. Founded by Scott Dinger, the 35th annual festival will feature over eighty-five films including features, documentaries, and shorts over five days while additionally hosting exclusive festival events and screenings. More information on the festival can be found at agliff.org/prism.
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
Still Austin's Whiskey Co. Music Monday with The Ransom Brothers!
What started as two artists bonding over their love of guitars and vinyl records, evolved into a collision of classic southern rock and outlaw country music. Drawing influence from Willie Nelson, Stevie Ray Vaughan and modern icons like Sturgill Simpson, this band created a sound that is one-of-a kind. Here are The Ransom Brothers performing "Fighting For Air."
Austin Pride Parade returns after two-year pandemic hiatus
Austin’s Pride Parade returned Saturday evening after a two-year hiatus. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Austin to celebrate the city’s queer community. Although many attendees will tell you the event isn’t just about the party; they say it’s an important festival and parade showing support and offering connection for LGBTQIA+ Central Texans.
One injured in rollover collision near Cedar Park
One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision near Cedar Park Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of US 183 and Lakeline Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, one person was pinned in the vehicle. The patient was extricated, and medics took...
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday announces retirement
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly 25 years with the Austin Police Department. Casaday confirmed the news to CBS Austin and added that his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association...
Front Fest is back with four days of music and film showcases
As the summer comes to a close, you are invited to celebrate the end of the season at a festival featuring live music performances, films , creative experiences and more all created by Texas women and LGBTQ Plus creators, and curated by Future Front. Jane Hervey, Monique Chavez and Suzie...
Austin Police Association President to step down
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly leading the police labor union. Casaday says his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association since 2001. Casaday says his decision isn't related to the...
Thunderstorms flood parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Scattered thunderstorms flooded parts of Central Texas Monday afternoon. Austin streets were filled with debris after Monday’s floodwaters receded. Austinite James Aluds was driving near 12th street when waters came pouring down. “I barely escaped the rain. She came to save my life and the...
Corrective Health helps Texans live pain-free from peripheral neuropathy
8/21/22 — Central Texans living with numbness, weakness, or pain from nerve damage, Corrective Health is here to help. Dr. Jarrod Bagley, D.C, founder of Corrective Health, and his team can address the root cause of peripheral neuropathy, relieve your symptoms, and provide you with long-term relief. Follow us...
Woman dead after crash in SW Austin
A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 71 in southwest Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the Oak Hill area in between Covered Bridge Drive and Silvermine Drive. After extensive resuscitative efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
ValleySide Medical Clinic shares revolutionary treatments
Did you know that there is a new approach to treating ED that is drug free and doesn't require surgery?. It is a revolutionary treatment called "Acoustic Wave Therapy." Miles Broadhead with Valley Side Medical Clinic is here to share how it works. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
Stephen F. Austin State University could join WT in the Texas A&M University System
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KVII) — Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches could join West Texas A&M University in the Texas A&M University System. The SFA Board of Regents is considering whether the nearly 12,000-student university in East Texas should join a larger university system, and at least three systems across the state are expressing interest about becoming a new home for the currently unaffiliated school.
Texas football coaching legend Gary Gaines, 73, passes away
Gary Gaines, the football coach made famous by the book Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team and a Dream, and the subsequent movie, died on Monday. Gaines was the head coach at Odessa Permian from 1986-1989. The Buzz Bissinger book chronicled Permian's 1988 season. Gaines and Permian won a state championship the following year.
Family with six Down syndrome kids celebrates 14-year-old starting high school
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a back-to-school story you don't hear about everyday. A family KABB/WOAI met earlier this year, caring for six children with Down syndrome, rallying around one of the youngest as he starts high school despite his health obstacles. Silas Barnett has made a lot of friends,...
Motorcyclist injured after colliding with dog in east Travis County
A motorcyclist was declared a trauma alert after colliding with a dog in east Travis County. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near 14701 FM 1100. STAR Flight took the patient to the hospital with serious injuries. Austin-Travis County EMS did not say how badly the dog was hurt.
Austin Police locate missing 69-year-old man
UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says Mr. Fisher has been located and is safe. Further details were not immediately available. Police are searching for a missing man last seen Saturday in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department says 69-year-old Ted Fisher was last seen at around 1:15 p.m. in the...
