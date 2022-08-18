NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KVII) — Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches could join West Texas A&M University in the Texas A&M University System. The SFA Board of Regents is considering whether the nearly 12,000-student university in East Texas should join a larger university system, and at least three systems across the state are expressing interest about becoming a new home for the currently unaffiliated school.

