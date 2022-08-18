Read full article on original website
Related
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City man injured after plane crash in north Finney County
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 10:25 a.m. on August 22, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a plane crash located at 355 East Sondreagger Road, Pleasant Valley Township, in Finney County, Kansas. Upon arrival, fire personnel found a small Ultralight Aircraft laying in the...
westernkansasnews.com
Lady Beaver volleyball to see several varsity newcomers in lineup
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Scott City Lady Beaver volleyball team will have a new look in 2022. Gone from a 30-10 team are a group of seniors that helped the Lady Beavers reach the sub-state championship match in two of the last three seasons. Just three players with significant...
westernkansasnews.com
Beaver football preparing with something to prove
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Injuries throughout the season derailed what was looking to be a promising year in 2021. After starting out 3-1, the Beavers dropped four of their final five games, en route to their first sub-.500 season since 1986. The 2022 Scott City team feels like they have...
Comments / 0