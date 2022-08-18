ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Two Graces in St. Petersburg has closed, for now, after sale

By Helen Freund
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Two Graces in St. Petersburg is being sold to new owners and has closed. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Well, that was quick.

Just shy of a year in business, west St. Petersburg restaurant Two Graces is being sold to new owners and has closed — at least for now.

Joshua Breen, Two Graces’ executive chef, said he was informed of the sale on Tuesday morning, as he was on his way to work.

“I was heading in and they told me not to come in,” he said.

Owners Marlin Kaplan and Lisa Masterson opened their al fresco-forward restaurant last fall in the space formerly home to the Reading Room at 6001 Central Ave. The duo also run Grace, in Pass-a-Grille. When contacted by phone, Kaplan said he couldn’t speak publicly on the transaction until the sale was completed, which he guessed would be sometime next week.

The charred octopus with lemon aioli and crispy garlic at Two Graces restaurant, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Breen and several other staff members at the restaurant are former employees of Annata, the Beach Drive NE restaurant that was sold to new ownership last summer and subsequently shuttered for renovations. Breen started at Two Graces earlier this year, wowing diners (and this critic) with a creative menu that included several Annata holdovers. He said the restaurant, which features a large outdoor dining area, had experienced a slowdown in business over the summer.

Breen also said he was blindsided by news of the restaurant’s sale and that he wasn’t told who the restaurant was sold to or whether he would still have a job under the new ownership.

“I was told, ‘If they want to keep you they’ll contact you,’ ” he said. “I worry about my kitchen, I worry about my servers. Most of them have kids — I have kids.”

No further information on the restaurant’s new ownership was immediately available.

727area.com

Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Busch Gardens 2023 Fun Card on sale early, offering 5 extra months free

Busch Gardens is putting its 2023 Fun Card on sale early and it can be used now, giving passholders almost five months free. A Fun Card allows unlimited visits to the Tampa theme park through Dec. 31, 2023, though block-out dates apply at busy times during the holidays, spring break and some summer weekends. It does not include parking, which costs $30.
TAMPA, FL
soundingsonline.com

482 Hermosita Drive, St Pete Beach, FL 33706

ONE OF A KIND, MAGNIFICENT ESTATE IN ONE OF TAMPA BAY’S MOST EXCLUSIVE NEIGHBORHOODS. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to harbor your vessel(s) in your own backyard, along 137 ft of deep, highly protected water on a wide canal with ideal access to the Gulf and the Bay. 5,329 sf of living space features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and a private office with incredible water views. A 56-foot pool is surrounded by a spacious 2,100 sf pool deck.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
