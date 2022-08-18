Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can GoAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A MurderJeffery MacMiami, FL
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A second Indiana State football player was killed in the accident over the weekend
Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized in serious condition, the university said in a statement.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The girlfriend of Late Oregon football player Spencer Webb announces she is pregnant
Kyle Bonagura of ESPN reported in July that the Lane County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said Oregon football player Spencer Webb died in a recreational accident. “According to the sheriff’s office, Webb fell and struck his head just a short distance from Triangle Lake, a location popular for cliff jumping and natural rock waterslides that is near Eugene, Oregon,” Bonagura wrote.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL announcer Aqib Talib is going to step away from announcing after his brother murdered a youth football coach
Yaqub Talib, the older brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is facing a murder charge after the shooting and killing of a youth football coach in Texas. New videos and details have been released about Aqib’s possible involvement in the situation and the duo’s troubled past when it comes to previous youth football games.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jacksonville State punter Jack Dawson arrested after horrific assault allegations against his former teammate were leaked
Jack Dawson a punter at Jacksonville State has turned himself into authorities and has been arrested for some really wild allegations. Dawson, a former member of the Troy University football team, currently a punter on the Jacksonville State football team, turned himself in to authorities in Troy and was released on a signature bond shortly after.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Indiana State football player Caleb VanHooser was one of three people killed in a car accident
Earlier today, we reported that three Indiana State students were killed in a car accident and five were in the car. We also learned that several football players were in the car during the accident. Well, we have learned that four football players were in the car and one student.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Ohio State football player arrested for kidnapping, carjacking and robbing a female in Memphis
Marcus Williamson, 23, has been charged with kidnapping and robbery after police say he forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM in Memphis, Tennessee. According to an affidavit obtained by WBNS, Williamson, a Westerville, Ohio, native, is accused of kidnapping a woman and taking her wallet and phone last Thursday, forcing her to drive to an ATM, and then giving the woman her debit card and telling her to withdraw the cash. The affidavit states Williamson then told the woman to get out of her vehicle before he drove away.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Draft Diamonds Free Agent Spotlight Interview: Tyler LaBarbera, Defensive Lineman
Hello Justin, from Draft Diamonds here to shine a spotlight on another very deserving free agent player so I hope you all check out this interview with Defensive Lineman Tyler LaBarbera, and make sure you follow him on social media. So I started off asking Tyler where he thinks he...
RELATED PEOPLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Will he shine in 2023, or is he still nursing an injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Saquon Barkley as we inch closer to the 2022 NFL season. Saquon was one of the few Giants’ starters who did not play, despite being healthy. Rest is best for Saquon, who has missed 21 career games due to injury. The fifth-year...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
J.K. Dobbins Injury Update: Will he be ready to play week 1?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on J.K. Dobbins and he shares his thoughts on his availability for the beginning of the season. Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week, and speaking after the team’s final open training camp practice, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed some of the running back’s progress and how the team is going about ramping him up.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Four Players To Avoid in Round 1 of Fantasy Football
The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball, and betting fans!. This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Top Canadian High School football prospects HBCU schools should target
Last year, I vouched for HBCU football programs to broaden their recruiting landscape, by searching for prospects in Canada. Many laughed but, it has been a very innovative way for HBCUs to spread their landscape in recruiting, and can help schools land some amazing prospects. Canadian high school football prospects are not highly recruited in the states, and it helps the HBCUs broaden recruiting in Canada 🇨🇦. I am going to highlight my top 5 Canadian High School football prospects that should be targeted by HBCU schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Luke Ford, TE, Illinois
Honors/Captainship: 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS SR and 1 Yr fulltime starter at TE in the zone heavy blocking scheme of ILUN where he lines up predominantly inline as a YTE. Transferred from GAUN prior to the 2019 season. He has very good height with elite weight and adequate speed with a lean build. He is a solid athlete showing solid explosiveness, acceleration and lateral quickness and agility, ordinary COD and balance with solid top end play speed. When zone blocking, he fires out low and uses his solid lateral quickness and agility to get his hat across the face of the 5T/7T and SAM with adequate AA. He exhibits good UOH to deliver a well-timed punch to the frame of his man and generates movement at the POA with his above average play strength, foot drive and leverage. He maintains his block long enough for the RB to get past him. When blocking at the 2nd level, he uses his solid play speed to get to the LB. Shows good play strength and physical toughness as he overpowers LB with subpar size and before finishing the block to the ground. In pass pro, he sets up quickly playing with a good, wide base and solid knee bend while keeping his feet moving. He uses his good UOH to win battles with his hands inside against SAM with adequate explosiveness and length while mirroring his man giving the QB time to pass. In the passing game, he exhibits very good football intelligence finding the soft spot in zone coverage. He shows good hands as he makes the catch with his hands on passes thrown on target. Solid mental toughness enables him to improve his ability in the run and passing game while in the red zone. Struggles against EDGE with very good burst due to lack of quality AA in the run game. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from separating against SS and LB with good COD and play speed in man coverage. Subpar on 50/50 balls against SS with very good length and good ball skills due to him struggling to consistently box out his man to put himself in good position to make the catch.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: North Dakota State and Jackson State will not play this year, unless….
North Dakota State Bison and the Jackson State Tigers couldn’t come to an agreement on a potential 2024 regular season schedule game, and that is upsetting. It likely will not be happening for years to come. While North Dakota State is considered the team to beat in the FCS,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers a scary knee injury | Refused a cart and walked off the field (VIDEO)
A cart came on the field to pick up New York Giants’ first-round pick, but he refused. Kayvon Thibodeaux the New York Giants first-round pick walked off the field with a knee injury. This is the play where Kayvon Thibodeaux went down. He was grabbing his right knee after....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Baker Mayfield won the starting job for the Carolina Panthers | Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS week 1
Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS, this is going to be great. The QB disrespected by the Browns will come back to get some payback. The Carolina Panthers have made it official, Baker Mayfield has been named the starting quarterback!. Baker Mayfield has been named the starter at the quarterback position...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top 6 NFL Football video games of all time
Football is one of the most popular sports with billions of fans across the globe. Being one of the most admired sports, Football cannot be reduced to mere sports anymore; it is an emotion. People tend to cry when their favorite team loses or when their favorite player misses a penalty and they also feel ecstatic when the team they support scores a goal. It is a game that can bring people of various classes, gender, and age group together.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jayson Ademilola, DL, Notre Dame
Honors/Captainship2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Redshirt senior. Four-year starter who aligns primarily at DE. Started in all 13 games last season. Based on the film views, has a thick upper/lower body strength with the frame to get bigger in an NFL weight program. Undersized but strong run defender and good pass rusher who needs to develop some pass rush tools but has the potential to play at the next level and shows he is around the ball. Against the run, exhibits strength in anchoring and isn’t easily moved. Showed ability to maintain gap integrity, especially against FSU. Plays with leverage and good bend, keeps his feet in the ground, and has good strike timing with hand use. Good at penetrating opposing OLs and making open-field tackles. Good pursuit versus the run game and exhibits great instincts, can read and react on the move and plays well in space. Gets shuffled/bounced around a lot in a crowd/short yardage scenarios and isn’t a strong lateral mover but still works to the whistle. As a pass rusher, has a strong ability to collapse the pocket and free up other edge rushers even if he doesn’t reach the QB in time. Very good when used on twists and stunts where he can come through the middle gaps, taking good angles to the QB. Needs to develop some extra tools in his pass rush arsenal; occasionally flashes a spin move but mostly bull rushes with no second or third move. First step quickness can be inconsistent, especially late in the game.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deshaun Watson began mandatory counseling sessions
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has already started a league-mandated counseling program. According to Peter King of ProFootballTalk.com, while Watson claims he did nothing wrong, he is taking counseling sessions. Watson has begun the league-mandate counseling, a source told me. My sense is the Browns hope that at some point...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Saints punter Blake Gillikin was sent a drug test by the NFL after his 81-yard-punt
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin the third-year punter with the team proved he deserves a shot with the team after hitting an incredible 81-yard punt in the preseason. Saints punter Blake Gillikin was hit with a random drug test after booming an 81-yard-punt. Taking to Twitter this morning, Gillikin...
Comments / 0