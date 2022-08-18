ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Deals of Cabela’s Fall Classic

By Scott Einsmann
 5 days ago
Cabela’s Fall Classic is timed perfectly for saving money before hunting season. The sale runs now through September 7, but many of the best deals won’t last long. I scoured through hundreds of deals to find the very best savings and products.

Ravin R26 on Sale for $500 Off

The Ravin R26 is usually around $2,000, but it’s on sale for $1,500. Outdoor Life tested the R26 for a review, and it shot 403 fps with impressive accuracy to 80 yards. That’s a lot of performance for a great price.

One of the test groups shot with the R26. PJ Reilly

This sub 6-pound rifle with a carbon fiber wrapped barrel is on sale for $200 off.

One of the best hunting rifles for the money is on sale for $70 off.

The Savage Axis is one of the best hunting rifles for the money. Tyler Freel

Benelli LUPO is on Sale for $200 Off

Save $20 on a SpyPoint Flex

I bought a Flex this year and can attest that it performs well and takes great quality photo and video.

Save 21% on Cabela’s Outfitter Gun Safe by Liberty Safes

Save $60 on a Sig Sauer Kilo 2200 BDX

