The Best Deals of Cabela’s Fall Classic
Cabela’s Fall Classic is timed perfectly for saving money before hunting season. The sale runs now through September 7, but many of the best deals won’t last long. I scoured through hundreds of deals to find the very best savings and products.
Ravin R26 on Sale for $500 Off
The Ravin R26 is usually around $2,000, but it’s on sale for $1,500. Outdoor Life tested the R26 for a review, and it shot 403 fps with impressive accuracy to 80 yards. That’s a lot of performance for a great price.
This sub 6-pound rifle with a carbon fiber wrapped barrel is on sale for $200 off.
One of the best hunting rifles for the money is on sale for $70 off.
Benelli LUPO is on Sale for $200 Off
Save $20 on a SpyPoint Flex
I bought a Flex this year and can attest that it performs well and takes great quality photo and video.
Save 21% on Cabela’s Outfitter Gun Safe by Liberty Safes
Save $60 on a Sig Sauer Kilo 2200 BDX
