Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Deerfield News
Scumbag Former-Dr. Mircea Morariu Who Drugged His Date Finally Loses Medical License
Deerfield-News.com Deerfield Beach Fl,-A local former doctor who dropped pills in his date’s drink in Boca Raton finally lost his Florida medical license. This scumbag and Deerfield-News had some issues after we first reported this story. He had threatened to sue us and sent quite a few emails and had his agents call us too. The state Board of Medicine’s final order revoking Dr. Mircea Morariu’s license was posted Monday. He became a licensed doctor in 1999.
WSVN-TV
Cellphone video shows MDPD officers blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband who was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital said two Miami-Dade Police officers refused to get out of the way. Cellphone video caught the confrontation between the officers and the couple. On Monday, the department said it is aware of the video. On...
995qyk.com
Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida
Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida. I love eationg Oysters on the half shell, don’t you? Heads up people. Two Florida men have died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters that came from Louisiana. The bacterial infection is called Vibrio. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. 80,000 people get Vibriosis in the United States each year, and about 100 people die from it.
NBC Miami
Ryder Trauma Center Celebrates 30 Years of Saving Lives in South Florida
Tuesday, Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center celebrated 30 years of being a hub for saving lives in South Florida. The facility in downtown Miami is known worldwide as the U.S. Army's only training center and the designated hospital to treat the President of the United States. "For the past...
AOL Corp
2 people in Florida have died after eating raw oysters: What to know about eating the shellfish
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A man in Pensacola, Florida, died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida Sun...
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
WSVN-TV
Tributes pour in for 5 friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved had license suspended in 2014
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
NBC Miami
Student Airlifted to Hospital After Incident Near Miami Palmetto Senior High School
A student was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning after an incident near a Miami-Dade County high school. Chopper footage showed the teenager being placed in a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter near Miami Palmetto Senior High School, located off Southwest 120th Street. The student, who was not identified, was airlifted to a nearby trauma center with traumatic injuries according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S
COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen
A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
COVID-19 remains an issue as South Florida students start new school year
MIAMI – Students across South Florida are settling into their second week of school and while this is the most normal start to the school year since the start of the 2019 school year, COVID-19 does remain an issue for students to deal with. Miami-Dade, Broward and Archdiocese of Miami schools all have specific rules for dealing with the virus, should your child test positive, or be a close contact.In Miami-Dade, students who are sick with flu-like symptoms should remain home. Parents must notify the school immediately if their child tests positive. The type of test does not matter. Both...
WSVN-TV
FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant
A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there in late July on a ...
WSVN-TV
‘I do not want life please help me go to death row!’ said Parkland shooter in disturbing drawings
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - From the latest on the trial to the eerie images the Parkland shooter is drawing in his jail cell. The confessed Parkland shooter has been in court for weeks, sitting at the defense table with his head down and doodling. Now, we’re getting a glimpse...
3-year-old dies after being pulled out of lake near Coconut Creek home
A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital Friday night after being pulled out of a lake near his family’s residence in Coconut Creek, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle regarding a boy found in the water, according to Coconut Creek police. A neighbor spotted the boy in the water and a person who was at the community swimming ...
WSVN-TV
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
NBC Miami
Driver in Wrong-Way Palmetto Expressway Crash That Killed 5 Facing Charges
The driver who caused a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade over the weekend that killed five people is facing vehicular homicide charges, authorities said Monday. Maiky Simeon, 30, will face five counts of vehicular homicide, Florida Highway Patrol officials said. Troopers are still awaiting the results of...
Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead
Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
Deerfield News
BODY FOUND IN DEERFIELD BEACH
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-A body was found in Deerfield Beach on Sunday near the 2300 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriffs Office Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro told Deerfield News.com the following.
