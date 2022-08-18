Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Florida Highway Patrol chases stolen box truck, ends with traffic-blocking crash in Gainesville
Law enforcement’s chase of a stolen vehicle from Tampa ended in Gainesville this morning, causing traffic disruptions. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol was pursuing a stolen box truck from Tampa. The vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 75. FHP...
WCJB
FHP stolen box truck chase ends in crash in Gainesville, patrol vehicles damaged
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning. The suspect was spotted by FHP driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-75 a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday. The driver...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville spends thousands for company to review Terrell Bradley's arrest
Gainesville — On August 5th, Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry and Police Chief Lonnie Scott signed a contract with V2 Global, hiring them to investigate GPD's arrest of Terrell Bradley on July 10th. The city agreed to pay V2 $7,500 plus up to $1,000 for travel expenses. "I...
WCJB
Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station
PUTNAM, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested after he robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint. Palatka police officers arrested 21-year-old Derric Monts after video footage appears to catch him mugging a man at a Walmart gas station. Monts, who was wearing a neon ski mask, fled...
WCJB
Postal worker attacked by five dogs in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A postal carrier is in critical condition after she was attacked by dogs when her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies say the 61-year-old woman’s postal carrier vehicle broke down in the Interlachen Lake Estates area on Sunday. Five dogs near a home on Walker Drive attacked the woman.
New video shows former deputy pulling bail bondsman out of a truck in Bradford County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New video of former Bradford County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Desue shows him pulling a bail bondsman out of a truck at a gas station in Bradford County. Desue is the same deputy who handcuffed and held ebony Washington, a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop.
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for three women that stole money from people at multiple department stores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are asking for help finding a group of organized thieves. On Tuesday, August 9, officers say three women went into the Ross Department Store on SW College Rd. They worked together to distract someone and then stole their wallet. Police say the wallet...
WCJB
Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop. State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.
Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
Mail carrier in critical condition after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A postal worker is in critical condition after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
WCJB
Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
wild941.com
Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]
Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens
A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.
News4Jax.com
Father of 17-year-old says son brought gun to school in self-defense
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The father of a Columbia High School student reached out to News4JAX after his son was arrested for bringing a gun to school. He said while his son committed a crime, it was in self-defense and his son had no intention of carrying out a school shooting.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed a woman multiple times in at a Gainesville gas station. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Williston Police Department arrested Dexter Hall, 36. Their investigation revealed that he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Wawa on Archer Road and then drove off.
WCJB
Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
WCJB
Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
