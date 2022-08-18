ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
WCJB

Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station

PUTNAM, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested after he robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint. Palatka police officers arrested 21-year-old Derric Monts after video footage appears to catch him mugging a man at a Walmart gas station. Monts, who was wearing a neon ski mask, fled...
PALATKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacker#East University Avenue#Pit
WCJB

Postal worker attacked by five dogs in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A postal carrier is in critical condition after she was attacked by dogs when her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies say the 61-year-old woman’s postal carrier vehicle broke down in the Interlachen Lake Estates area on Sunday. Five dogs near a home on Walker Drive attacked the woman.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Mail carrier in critical condition after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A postal worker is in critical condition after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
INTERLACHEN, FL
WCJB

Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
OCALA, FL
wild941.com

Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]

Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens

A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed a woman multiple times in at a Gainesville gas station. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Williston Police Department arrested Dexter Hall, 36. Their investigation revealed that he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Wawa on Archer Road and then drove off.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
CHIEFLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy