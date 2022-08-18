Read full article on original website
Suspect in Kansas City Amber Alert turns himself in
KANSAS CITY—The suspect involved in the abduction of his young daughters after he allegedly committed a homicide on Sunday is in custody, according to Kanas City Police. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself to authorities on Monday morning, according to Captain Leslie Foreman with the KCPD. The Missouri State Highway...
🎥 Police release video of pursuit, arrest Kan. double-murder suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Lawrence on Monday released police dash camera and body camera images of the July 31, high-speed chase through the community that led to the arrest of double homicide suspect 51-year-old Rodney Marshall. Click below to watch Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart explain the...
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
Kan. man jailed after police find 70-year-old with gunshot wound
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of the 400 Block of NE Gordon in Topeka, in reference to a shooting, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found a 70-year-old man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital by American Medical Response.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
1ID Supports Army Recruiting Efforts with the Kansas City Chiefs
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs for a ‘Meet Your Army’ community relations and recruitment engagement, Aug. 17 at the Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. The 1st Inf. Div. held the event alongside the...
Royals upend the White Sox
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April. Joe Kelly, the seventh of eight White Sox pitchers, hit a pair of batters to start the inning. Ryan O’Hearn singled, and Waters drew a five-pitch walk with one out to break a 4-all tie. The White Sox rallied from a four-run deficit after their starter, Michael Kopech, exited the game having faced just four hitters. The team said he departed with left knee soreness.
