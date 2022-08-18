ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

JC Post

Suspect in Kansas City Amber Alert turns himself in

KANSAS CITY—The suspect involved in the abduction of his young daughters after he allegedly committed a homicide on Sunday is in custody, according to Kanas City Police. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself to authorities on Monday morning, according to Captain Leslie Foreman with the KCPD. The Missouri State Highway...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man jailed after police find 70-year-old with gunshot wound

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of the 400 Block of NE Gordon in Topeka, in reference to a shooting, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found a 70-year-old man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital by American Medical Response.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Royals upend the White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April. Joe Kelly, the seventh of eight White Sox pitchers, hit a pair of batters to start the inning. Ryan O’Hearn singled, and Waters drew a five-pitch walk with one out to break a 4-all tie. The White Sox rallied from a four-run deficit after their starter, Michael Kopech, exited the game having faced just four hitters. The team said he departed with left knee soreness.
KANSAS CITY, MO
