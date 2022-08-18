Read full article on original website
Suspect in Kansas City Amber Alert turns himself in
KANSAS CITY—The suspect involved in the abduction of his young daughters after he allegedly committed a homicide on Sunday is in custody, according to Kanas City Police. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself to authorities on Monday morning, according to Captain Leslie Foreman with the KCPD. The Missouri State Highway...
🎥 Police release video of pursuit, arrest Kan. double-murder suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Lawrence on Monday released police dash camera and body camera images of the July 31, high-speed chase through the community that led to the arrest of double homicide suspect 51-year-old Rodney Marshall. Click below to watch Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart explain the...
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
Former Kansas City church elder convicted in wife's killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The...
Amber Alert canceled: 2 girls safe; KC homicide suspect still at large
--------- KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two Kansas City girls. Marlaya and Cassiah Owsley were last seen in the 1300 Block of 89th Street in Kansas City in a white Kia Optima, license plate VF2E2B. The children were abducted after the suspect, their biological father, committed a homicide, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kan. man jailed, one hospitalized after apartment shooting
ATCHISON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting that had occurred in the 300 block Santa Fe in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Investigators learned the shooting occurred at an exterior doorway...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
Kansas home burglary suspect gave police a fake name
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of NE Arter on a burglary to a residence, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers were provided a brief description of a...
Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
Kansas City man dedicates his life to the dying art of fur coats
Bart Atkins has worked on thousands of fur coats, but he has only ever made one coat for himself, out of long beaver fur. He doesn’t wear it anymore because he didn’t like the attention it got in the grocery store – everyone wants to touch fur when they see it.
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
Chiefs get Jones, Hardman back as camp returns to KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, when they moved their training camp base from Missouri Western back to their own facility. Jones had been dealing with a back injury...
Royals beat White Sox 6-4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April. Joe Kelly...
Mahomes throws 2 TD passes as Chiefs beat Commanders 24-14
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game Saturday. The first one was a 12-play, 87-yard drive in 5:28, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jody Fortson. The second was a 12-play, 82-yard drive that took 5:25 and was capped by a 7-yard touchdown toss to Fortson.
Rasmussen no-hit try into 6th after near-gem, Rays top KC
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen took a no-hit try into the sixth inning in his first start since making a serious perfect game bid, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday. Rasmussen, who lost his perfect game last Sunday when Baltimore’s...
