ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

Suspect in Kansas City Amber Alert turns himself in

KANSAS CITY—The suspect involved in the abduction of his young daughters after he allegedly committed a homicide on Sunday is in custody, according to Kanas City Police. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself to authorities on Monday morning, according to Captain Leslie Foreman with the KCPD. The Missouri State Highway...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Amber Alert canceled: 2 girls safe; KC homicide suspect still at large

--------- KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two Kansas City girls. Marlaya and Cassiah Owsley were last seen in the 1300 Block of 89th Street in Kansas City in a white Kia Optima, license plate VF2E2B. The children were abducted after the suspect, their biological father, committed a homicide, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Kan. man jailed, one hospitalized after apartment shooting

ATCHISON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting that had occurred in the 300 block Santa Fe in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Investigators learned the shooting occurred at an exterior doorway...
ATCHISON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Peters
Great Bend Post

Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Violent Crime#Jackson County
Great Bend Post

Royals beat White Sox 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April. Joe Kelly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Mahomes throws 2 TD passes as Chiefs beat Commanders 24-14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game Saturday. The first one was a 12-play, 87-yard drive in 5:28, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jody Fortson. The second was a 12-play, 82-yard drive that took 5:25 and was capped by a 7-yard touchdown toss to Fortson.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy