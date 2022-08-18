Read full article on original website
wkok.com
Sunbury Reagan Street Project, One More Day: Opening Soon
SUNBURY ̶ Reagan Street in Sunbury will soon reopen to traffic after being closed since last summer. Sunbury officials announced Monday it’s estimated the road will be open by this Wednesday. A number of concerns have been addressed during reconstruction of Reagan Street, including flooding, and easier access...
wkok.com
Shamokin Dam Gas Main Project Gets Underway
SHAMOKIN DAM—Drivers should look out for some lane restrictions in Shamokin Dam this week. A gas man project will begin on Monday (August 22) on Sunbury Road. There will be single lanes during construction, which will go until October. Work will be done during the day.
wkok.com
Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September
WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
Fire destroys home in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4 Monday morning on Myrtle Street in Milton. Emergency officials tell us everyone made it out. There's no word what caused the fire here in Northumberland County. Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
wkok.com
Missing Man Okay, Now at Geisinger, After Massive Search
More Than 50 People Canvassed Neighborhood to Find Missing Man. BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – After an eight-county state police missing person bulletin and successful grid search of the Lewisburg area, the 80-year-old man who went missing Friday night is out of the woods. Literally. Currently being treated by...
Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
Family members in critical condition after fire destroys home in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — A young couple and their baby are in critical condition after an early morning fire in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Monday on Myrtle Street in Milton. "Woke up with a weird feeling, a pit in my stomach," Jacob Kitchens recalled. "I...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
WNEP-TV 16
Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania getting ready to strike
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A union representing three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania put out the strike notice on Monday. Workers are demanding better pay, health care, and staffing conditions. Seven nursing homes in our area have been named in the strike notice, including ones in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe,...
skooknews.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Hazle Township
The body of a missing man was found in Hazle Township on Monday. On Sunday, the State Police reported that Adrien Hacey, 43, had gone missing earlier that morning from a campsite along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, near Humboldt Industrial Park. Dive teams from Schuylkill County,...
skooknews.com
Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley
Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
wkok.com
UPDATE: Little Leaguer Continues Improvement, Skull Flap to be Replaced Before Leaving
DANVILLE – 12-year-old Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is staying at Geisinger for another week, but for good reason as he continues rapid improvement. Oliverson’s team of doctors at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital announced Tuesday morning they determined Easton has improved enough to have the procedure to replace his skull flap later this week. The hospital hopes of a potential discharge to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to take place early next week. When the boy is discharged, Geisinger says he’ll still likely be flown back in a medical airplane.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief
Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
$1.5 million in upgrades coming to Seven Tubs Recreation Area
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tucked away inside the Pinchot State Forest is the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Luzerne County. "Mother nature is the best thing to soothe the soul, so the more we get out in it, the better we are, and that's why we have our parks system, and we need to preserve it," said Ken Moran, Carbondale.
Missing Person from Luzerne County
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
interestingpennsylvania.com
Interesting Pennsylvania and Beyond
Krickbaum Covered Bridge: Columbia and Northumberland Counties. The Krickbaum Covered Bridge spans the South Branch of Roaring Creek, on the border of Columbia and Northumberland Counties. It was built in 1876 with the Queen Truss method of construction. It is only 62 feet long. It was built next to a grist mill that was operated by Krickbaum and it was built with the Queenpost method of construction.
Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back
MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
wkok.com
Man Injured after Saturday Crash in Point Township, State Police
POINT TOWNSHIP— A Northumberland man sustained serious injuries after a crash in Point Township over the weekend. State Police at Milton say 38-year-old Alejandro Haurta of Northumberland was driving on Tower Road and failed to negotiate a curve. Haurta hit a tree head-on. He was taken to Geisinger Medical...
