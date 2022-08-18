ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

wkok.com

Sunbury Reagan Street Project, One More Day: Opening Soon

SUNBURY ̶ Reagan Street in Sunbury will soon reopen to traffic after being closed since last summer. Sunbury officials announced Monday it’s estimated the road will be open by this Wednesday. A number of concerns have been addressed during reconstruction of Reagan Street, including flooding, and easier access...
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Shamokin Dam Gas Main Project Gets Underway

SHAMOKIN DAM—Drivers should look out for some lane restrictions in Shamokin Dam this week. A gas man project will begin on Monday (August 22) on Sunbury Road. There will be single lanes during construction, which will go until October. Work will be done during the day.
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
wkok.com

Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September

WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
WINFIELD, PA
wkok.com

Missing Man Okay, Now at Geisinger, After Massive Search

More Than 50 People Canvassed Neighborhood to Find Missing Man. BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – After an eight-county state police missing person bulletin and successful grid search of the Lewisburg area, the 80-year-old man who went missing Friday night is out of the woods. Literally. Currently being treated by...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania getting ready to strike

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A union representing three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania put out the strike notice on Monday. Workers are demanding better pay, health care, and staffing conditions. Seven nursing homes in our area have been named in the strike notice, including ones in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Body of Missing Man Found in Hazle Township

The body of a missing man was found in Hazle Township on Monday. On Sunday, the State Police reported that Adrien Hacey, 43, had gone missing earlier that morning from a campsite along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, near Humboldt Industrial Park. Dive teams from Schuylkill County,...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley

Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
WBRE

American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Little Leaguer Continues Improvement, Skull Flap to be Replaced Before Leaving

DANVILLE – 12-year-old Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is staying at Geisinger for another week, but for good reason as he continues rapid improvement. Oliverson’s team of doctors at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital announced Tuesday morning they determined Easton has improved enough to have the procedure to replace his skull flap later this week. The hospital hopes of a potential discharge to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to take place early next week. When the boy is discharged, Geisinger says he’ll still likely be flown back in a medical airplane.
DANVILLE, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief

Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing Person from Luzerne County

UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
interestingpennsylvania.com

Interesting Pennsylvania and Beyond

Krickbaum Covered Bridge: Columbia and Northumberland Counties. The Krickbaum Covered Bridge spans the South Branch of Roaring Creek, on the border of Columbia and Northumberland Counties. It was built in 1876 with the Queen Truss method of construction. It is only 62 feet long. It was built next to a grist mill that was operated by Krickbaum and it was built with the Queenpost method of construction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back

MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Man Injured after Saturday Crash in Point Township, State Police

POINT TOWNSHIP— A Northumberland man sustained serious injuries after a crash in Point Township over the weekend. State Police at Milton say 38-year-old Alejandro Haurta of Northumberland was driving on Tower Road and failed to negotiate a curve. Haurta hit a tree head-on. He was taken to Geisinger Medical...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA

