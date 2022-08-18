There will be plenty to do this Saturday in Geary County. --JCHS football has an open public scrimmage from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Blue Jay Stadium. --The Geary County CVB's Float Your Boat will be at Milford State Park's South Boat Ramp with activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cardboard boats held together with duc tape are prepared by those entering the boat races in multiple categories. There will be prizes for the winners. There will be a Safety Fair from 10 a.m. until about noon, with the judging of the boats at 11:30 and the races starting at noon.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO