Read full article on original website
Related
Junction City Public Works provides an update on key construction projects
Numerous construction projects are under way in Junction City, but we checked on two of note in the Public Works section of the city manager's 515 report this week. KDOT held a Utility Coordination Meeting on July 19 to determine the status of all Utilities, who was in conflict and the timelines on relocation. King Construction waiting on UPPR for demo plan to be approved. Work is also waiting on Evergy, Lumen and AT&T to relocate their utilities.
Local officials will explain the Geary Community Hospital agreement
There is a plan for Geary Community Hospital to move under the auspices of Stormont Vail Health in a lease agreement Jan. 1. In the meantime efforts are under way via a revenue bond issue to raise operating funds for GCH this year and make repairs to the facility. Thursday...
County schedules budget public hearing
Geary County Commissioners will conduct a revenue neutral rate hearing for Rural Fire District #1 Monday at 11 a.m. and immediately afterwards a public hearing for 2023 proposed budgets including the County spending plan, Fire District #1, Water District #2, Sewer District #4 and the Library District.
Geary County Free Fair numbers are out
There were 1,044 fair exhibits entered by 104 4-H members in the 2022 Geary County Free Fair. According to information provided by Geary County KSU Research and Extension each exhibit was evaluated to give feedback to the members on what they have done well and how they can improve. Through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geary County Commission adopts 2023 budgets
Geary County Commissioners have adopted the 2023 County budget with a property tax levy reduction of 10.288 mills and spending reduction of $1,109,389. Alex Tyson, Chair, said the County remained under the revenue neutral rate. "We understand the net valuations rose and the give has to be us looking at the mill levy and how we can affect that, and how we can help the taxpayer at the end of the day."
Fundraising is under way for downtown holiday lights
Junction City Main Street coordinated a Christmas Social fundraiser at the C.L. Hoover Opera House Saturday night for the project to put up holiday lights in the downtown area. Once funds have been raised red, green and blue lights can be hung on downtown buildings for different occasions. Fundraising for...
JC Breakfast Optimists receive recognition for service of youth
Optimist International is dedicated to being Friends Of Youth and Bringing Out The Best In Youth through scholarships; sponsorship of sports teams; musical groups and other local youth organizations. There are 3,000 clubs with 80,000 members in 20 countries. Optimist International’s headquarters is in St. Louis Missouri. Optimist International...
Geary Co. deputies respond to injury accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded Saturday to South K-57 Highway at mile marker 12 for a single motorcycle injury accident. Acccording to the Sheriff's Department, Charles Tanner of Manhattan was traveling North on K-57 Highway on his 2006 Honda Motorcycle when he ran off the roadway and lost control. Tanner was transported to a Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎥: Fire causes $31K damage to home in Manhattan
Manhattan Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Poyntz Avenue on the report of a structure fire at 11:41 am on Saturday. When crews arrived on the scene smoke was coming from the single story residence. Five fire trucks with 15 fire fighters, along with the Battalion...
Manhattan house fire causes $30K in overall damage
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure. Fire […]
2 taken to hospital after semi pulls out of construction zone in Lyon County
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A Lyon County construction zone mishap led to two people being transported to the hospital just after 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the KHP crash report, a 2020 Peterbilt semi was pulling out from a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. It caused a […]
WIBW
Officials search for missing Junction City woman
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a missing Junction City woman after a bag with her belongings was found behind Wal-Mart. The Grandview Plaza Police Department and the City of Grandview say they are looking for missing Christina Kate Smith, 26, of Junction City, and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
Riley Co. teen finalist in USA Teen Mullet championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last 3 years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every 8 weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
Semi-trailer buckles along Kansas Interstate highway
SALINE COUNTY — The trailer of a northbound semi collapsed and buckled in half on Interstate 135 in Saline County on Friday morning. A social media report from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said authorities worked the unique incident just south of Interstate 70. According to officials on...
Kan. man jailed after police find 70-year-old with gunshot wound
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of the 400 Block of NE Gordon in Topeka, in reference to a shooting, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found a 70-year-old man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital by American Medical Response.
Riley County Arrest Report August 20
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BROCKTON MICHAEL HIGGINS, 26, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct, brawling or fighting; Bond $500. MATTHUE RAY HICKEY, 21, Fort Riley, Disorderly conduct, brawling or fighting;...
Busy Saturday is planned in Geary County
There will be plenty to do this Saturday in Geary County. --JCHS football has an open public scrimmage from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Blue Jay Stadium. --The Geary County CVB's Float Your Boat will be at Milford State Park's South Boat Ramp with activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cardboard boats held together with duc tape are prepared by those entering the boat races in multiple categories. There will be prizes for the winners. There will be a Safety Fair from 10 a.m. until about noon, with the judging of the boats at 11:30 and the races starting at noon.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alstatt, Paige Allyson; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Baier, Jessie...
Patriot Day Career Fair will occur in September
Job seekers, both military and civilian, can attend the 10th annual Patriot Day Career Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13th from 1-6 p.m. at the Junction City Municipal Building. Employers can register at a cost of $100 per booth. For information contact Jordan McCann at [email protected] or 785-762-2632 or [email...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0