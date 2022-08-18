In a new episode of Drink Champs, DJ Khaled spoke on his inspirations, his extensive catalog and being a game-changer. He also mentioned that no one can see him when it comes to a Verzuz battle. “Anybody that’s ever asked me that, I always said that. I’m never backing down on that talk,” Khaled said after N.O.R.E. asked who he’d go against in a Verzuz. “I’ve SoundClashed my whole life. I’ve been battling my whole life, trust me. I’m at a point right now: I’m blessed. You blessed, you blessed, we all blessed. But when it come down to battling and Verzuz...

