Vibe

According To DJ Khaled, No One Is Seeing Him In A Verzuz Battle

In a new episode of Drink Champs, DJ Khaled spoke on his inspirations, his extensive catalog and being a game-changer. He also mentioned that no one can see him when it comes to a Verzuz battle. “Anybody that’s ever asked me that, I always said that. I’m never backing down on that talk,” Khaled said after N.O.R.E. asked who he’d go against in a Verzuz. “I’ve SoundClashed my whole life. I’ve been battling my whole life, trust me. I’m at a point right now: I’m blessed. You blessed, you blessed, we all blessed. But when it come down to battling and Verzuz...
Variety

Inside Amazon’s Search for a Top Movie Exec

Amazon’s Prime Video is going big with fall TV, launching the most expensive TV series in history, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and taking full control of NFL’s “Thursday Night Football.” But on the film side, things are a little less groundbreaking and more in flux as the industry waits to see what the e-commerce giant plans to do with MGM and which top movie-studio exec Amazon will select to run its film business. Among those whom Variety hears Amazon has spoken with in recent weeks are Netflix film chief Scott Stuber, Paramount Pictures alum Emma Watts and Warner Bros....
