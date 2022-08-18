ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 22

peter martin
3d ago

Maybe we should name the part after Antoine Dubuclet jr. Look him up! He was one of Americas wealthiest black men, also our state treasure, a land owner, a sugar planter, owned 70 slaves and his wife owned over 40 slaves.

Reply
3
Karen Councilman
4d ago

🤪, unfortunately, you can't change history rather how good or bad. accept and learn from it.

Reply(1)
10
Tony
4d ago

Let’s rename New Orleans to Old Orleans,this makes about as much sense as taking this cannon down👍👌🏼

Reply
7
 

NOLA.com

Will Sutton: This Mardi Gras, the parades must go on

Leo Pollard was preparing for a big dance audition when he heard that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was talking about canceling Mardi Gras. He couldn’t believe it. During an Aug. 18 community meeting, Cantrell said something that would make national news: New Orleans might not stage its signature Carnival celebrations. This time it wouldn’t be because of COVID-19; it would be because the city doesn’t have enough police officers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week

One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

NOLA Business Insider: Quest to revive commerce in the East led by mom and pops

As the workweek begins, we're taking a look to the east, to the lakefront and to the farms of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi for the business news of the day. A shortage of major retailers in New Orleans East has for years nettled community residents, who believe combating negative perceptions is key to luring commerce. To do that, locals have embraced entrepreneurship and have formed a coalition to attract private investment. Jessica Williams has the story of how small businesses are working to keep dollars circulating in the East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
