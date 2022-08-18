ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

CAF High Sky Wing to host 31st anniversary Airsho

MIDLAND, Texas — The CAF High Sky Wing is set to host their annual Airsho at the Midland International Air & Space Port in the Midland/Odessa area. 2022 is the 31st anniversary of the Airsho. CAF High Sky Wing will be offering reduced ticket prices to the community as thanks for over 30 years of support.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — A Local Odessa veteran had his 100th birthday celebration with friends and family yesterday at the Sienna Nursing and Rehab. Albert Fino served in the Navy during World War II. Some of Fino's fellow veterans from VFW Post 4372 were there to celebrate the special occasion. They said the chance to celebrate and hear from someone who has experienced so much American history is a rare opportunity.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

UTPB Cheerleading receives bid to 2023 NCA College Nationals

ODESSA, Texas — The UT Permian Basin Falcon cheer team is going to Nationals for the very first time. They will be competing in the 2023 NCA College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida. Th team was selected after it successfully completed specific requirements in the areas of participation, conduct,...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD releases information on Woodson Park shooting

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has released information on a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. According to OPD, around 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to Woodson Park in reference to a gunshot victim. They learned that a fight resulted in two women being shot. One...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

YWLA teacher recognized as Region 18 teacher of the year

MIDLAND, Texas — One Midland ISD teacher received a big honor Wednesday. Amanda Byars, an English teacher at the Young Women's Leadership Academy, was named the Region 18 secondary teacher of the year. The region includes 19 counties and 33 school districts across West Texas. Byars was honored at...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel

MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors. One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St. Books. "Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Acceleration Academy helps drop out students earn their diplomas

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District has partnered up with the Acceleration Academy to help out high school students get their diplomas. Many of these students were dealing with family and personal problems, which lead to them dropping out. The program does not only help these kids get their diplomas, but also allows them to get the one on one help they need to succeed.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Buckner to build new family hope center

MIDLAND, Texas — Buckner West Texas made an announcement on Monday about their new family hope center. The local nonprofit helps place foster kids, help kids get adopted and offers hosing for single mothers and other programs. "Our family hope center, the model of success, is based off the...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland closes several low-water crossings due to rain

MIDLAND, Texas — Update: The Mulberry Draw near De Zavala Elementary has reopened. The City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings due to rain. Some of the low-water crossings closed include the Mulberry Draw, Midland Draw and Scharbauer Draw. These closures will impact school drop-off at multiple Midland ISD schools.
NewsWest 9

FM 1053 closed down between FM 11 and FM 1450

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — FM 1053 will be closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial today due to heavy rain in Pecos County. The recent rain caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the subsidence about six miles south of Imperial.
PECOS COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD asks for help locating missing person

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman in Odessa. 79-year-old Helen Woods has a medical condition and was last seen in a 2012 red Buick LaCrosse on August 20 at 10:00 a.m. on Dixie and University. Contact the Odessa Police Department...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

