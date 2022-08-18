Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Odessa Police Department to host Stop the Bleed Neighborhood Watch
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department and Medical Center Health System will be hosting a Neighborhood Watch Meeting with Stop the Bleed program at the new OPD training facility. The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. and will run until 9:00 p.m.. It will be taking place...
CAF High Sky Wing to host 31st anniversary Airsho
MIDLAND, Texas — The CAF High Sky Wing is set to host their annual Airsho at the Midland International Air & Space Port in the Midland/Odessa area. 2022 is the 31st anniversary of the Airsho. CAF High Sky Wing will be offering reduced ticket prices to the community as thanks for over 30 years of support.
Ellen Noël Art Museum to temporarily relocate to Shepperd Leadership Institute
ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noël Art Museum will temporarily relocate to the UT Permian Basin Shepperd Leadership Institute in order to begin construction on the Ellen Noël Art Museum Capital Enhancement Project. The museum will close its doors to the public on Aug. 31 and will...
Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — A Local Odessa veteran had his 100th birthday celebration with friends and family yesterday at the Sienna Nursing and Rehab. Albert Fino served in the Navy during World War II. Some of Fino's fellow veterans from VFW Post 4372 were there to celebrate the special occasion. They said the chance to celebrate and hear from someone who has experienced so much American history is a rare opportunity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Random acts of kindness: Midland resident paying it forward with new TV show
MIDLAND, Texas — Brandy Bell is a mom, wife and now host of her new TV show "Keeping Good Company." The show features episodes dedicated to displaying acts of kindness to West Texans who are doing some good, along with segments filled with crafts, cooking and lifestyle tips. "Every...
UTPB Cheerleading receives bid to 2023 NCA College Nationals
ODESSA, Texas — The UT Permian Basin Falcon cheer team is going to Nationals for the very first time. They will be competing in the 2023 NCA College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida. Th team was selected after it successfully completed specific requirements in the areas of participation, conduct,...
OPD releases information on Woodson Park shooting
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has released information on a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. According to OPD, around 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to Woodson Park in reference to a gunshot victim. They learned that a fight resulted in two women being shot. One...
H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23
TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland Director of Non-Profit Foster Care Organization wants change
MIDLAND, Texas — One Accord For Kids is an organization in Midland that provides healing, permanency, and stability with the support of their community. Their mission is to transform lives in West Texas by strengthening families and connecting communities. Brandon Logan is the Executive Director of One Accord For...
YWLA teacher recognized as Region 18 teacher of the year
MIDLAND, Texas — One Midland ISD teacher received a big honor Wednesday. Amanda Byars, an English teacher at the Young Women's Leadership Academy, was named the Region 18 secondary teacher of the year. The region includes 19 counties and 33 school districts across West Texas. Byars was honored at...
Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel
MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors. One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St. Books. "Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all...
Local author participates in Back To School Reading series
MIDLAND, Texas — The Little Gym is holding a Back to School Reading series event this August. As part of the series, they held a special event for the public on Monday. Local author Rosie Talley stopped by and read her book "Linus the Troll" to children age three to five.
Acceleration Academy helps drop out students earn their diplomas
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District has partnered up with the Acceleration Academy to help out high school students get their diplomas. Many of these students were dealing with family and personal problems, which lead to them dropping out. The program does not only help these kids get their diplomas, but also allows them to get the one on one help they need to succeed.
Buckner to build new family hope center
MIDLAND, Texas — Buckner West Texas made an announcement on Monday about their new family hope center. The local nonprofit helps place foster kids, help kids get adopted and offers hosing for single mothers and other programs. "Our family hope center, the model of success, is based off the...
Free Tuesday Night? Odessa College's 'Back to School Expo' looks to be all sorts of fun
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College is celebrating the beginning of the school year by hosting the first annual Odessa College Back to School Expo. The event is to honor our First Responders and Public Servants. For those wanting to attend, the event will take place 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday...
City of Midland closes several low-water crossings due to rain
MIDLAND, Texas — Update: The Mulberry Draw near De Zavala Elementary has reopened. The City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings due to rain. Some of the low-water crossings closed include the Mulberry Draw, Midland Draw and Scharbauer Draw. These closures will impact school drop-off at multiple Midland ISD schools.
FM 1053 closed down between FM 11 and FM 1450
PECOS COUNTY, Texas — FM 1053 will be closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial today due to heavy rain in Pecos County. The recent rain caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the subsidence about six miles south of Imperial.
Fresh food available at the Monahans Farmers Market
MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans have been hosting their Farmers Market every third Saturday of each month this summer and their next event is Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 n. The market will be located at Hill Park, Corner of 5th and S. Allen in Monahans, TX. Fresh...
Odessa Police Department to host fundraiser for one of its officers battling cancer
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a fundraising event on August 18 for Corporal Mike Troglin, who is battling stage four lung and brain cancer. 'Burgers For Mike' will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum in Barn...
OPD asks for help locating missing person
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman in Odessa. 79-year-old Helen Woods has a medical condition and was last seen in a 2012 red Buick LaCrosse on August 20 at 10:00 a.m. on Dixie and University. Contact the Odessa Police Department...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0