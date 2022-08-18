ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District has partnered up with the Acceleration Academy to help out high school students get their diplomas. Many of these students were dealing with family and personal problems, which lead to them dropping out. The program does not only help these kids get their diplomas, but also allows them to get the one on one help they need to succeed.

ECTOR COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO