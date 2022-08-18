Read full article on original website
Making Your Way Through a Big Problem
With all the ruminations we go through daily, it is amazing how easily what we once perceived as problems, even some traumas, can disappear instantly when an even bigger problem comes along. Imagine a family in Ukraine arguing over household chores the night before the missiles started hitting their city.
Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions
Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
If Your Musical Taste Changed, Would You Still Feel Like You?
People perceive some features as essential to their identity and others as optional. Research suggests that people consider their preferences for music, art, and literature to be essential to who they are. Nevertheless, aesthetic preferences sometimes change quickly and without people noticing. When we think of ourselves, some of our...
YOGA・
Happiness—A Matter of Context
People necessarily struggle towards happiness. Getting to a happier state of mind takes work and effort. Happiness can be contextualized within domains: work and money, wellness and personal growth, sex and love, family and friends, and aging. The goal is towards less conflict, more personal freedom, contentment, maybe even joy....
Readjusting and the Pursuit of Happiness
People necessarily struggle towards happiness. Getting to a happier state of mind takes work and effort. Happiness can be contextualized within domains: work and money, wellness and personal growth, sex and love, family and friends, and aging. The goal is towards less conflict, more personal freedom, contentment, maybe even joy....
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence
When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
KIDS・
How to Deal With Negative Emotions
Negative emotions, while unpleasant, can also have productive functions. Fear motivates us to engage in either fight or flight in response to a threat or predator. Negative emotions like jealousy, for example, are thought to motivate us to restore important social bonds in the face of threats. Embarrassment may motivate others to forgive us if we have done something wrong. And negative emotions like sadness motivate sympathy and lead others to help us more (Keltner & Kring, 1998).
How Do You Reclaim Your Sense of Worth After Losing It?
Once one loses their sense of self-worth, reclaiming it can be very difficult, especially if this loss is coupled with depression. For Thor, the struggle to regain his worthiness is actually what makes him worthy—simply the fact that he's trying may be enough. With many large and vague goals,...
4 Ways to See the Silver Lining in Anything
It doesn’t matter how well you plan and try to control your life; unexpected things will crop up. It will be easier to face unexpected challenges with a positive mindset. Practice gratitude during difficult moments. Do you believe that "every cloud has a silver lining"? Do you think that...
Another Little Piece of Peace
In a polarized world, finding inner peace is one of our greatest allies. While the world seems to spin out of control, we may be surprised to notice that much of our own distress is created by our own minds. Working to find centered, quiet peace within serves us in...
How to Build Genuine Pride
Using shame as motivation to succeed in life and love creates genuine pride. Shame-avoidance can undermine the motivation to be successful and true to yourself. Shame-avoidance can create false pride or a fragile ego in constant need of defense. Shame is the most dreadful emotional experience. A painful perception of...
Single People, What Are You Waiting For?
The sociology of time reminds us that waiting is linked to social power. A psychological characteristic of waiting that makes it stigmatizing in enterprising cultures is that it is passive. The belief that what all single people want, more than anything else, is to become unsingle, is a myth. Most...
The Power of Words
Words are enormously powerful tools that most people don’t fully appreciate. Although people recognize the importance of communication skills, they don’t necessarily grasp how to become more effective communicators. When people develop true mental agility in working with language, they gain a range of skills that make them...
How to Survive the School Year
How much we can handle depends on the cognitive resources we have available to pay attention, make good decisions, and resist temptations. To avoid taking on too much, know that things might take longer and take more out of us in the future as our bandwidth gets taxed. If we...
The Attraction of Imperfection
The way we accept others often stems from the way we accept ourselves. Positive feelings for a partner are impacted based on emotion and the perceived significance of their flaws. Imperfection can be attractive through recognition of shared humanity. We all know people who seem to be good at everything....
Escaping the Depression Trap
While suffering is an inevitable part of life, depression gets people stuck in a "low" from which it is difficult to escape. "Behavioral activation," which is engaging more in life, is one of the best things people can do to counter depression. People can engage in activities even when they...
Selfie-Taking: Why It’s Okay for Us, but Not for Others
Selfie-taking is often viewed as narcissistic, yet most people do it. Researchers sought to understand the “selfie-paradox”: Why do people take selfies when they claim to dislike them?. Self-presentation and self-disclosure predicted positive feelings towards selfie-taking. People may have a selfie-blindspot, believing that they, but not others, have...
Is Too Much Empathy Bad for You?
In recent years, there has been a great deal of discussion about empathy. It has been argued that a lack of empathy has led to several social problems, including divisiveness among groups of people, problems in personal relationships, alienation of employees in the workplace, and general incivility. Yes, empathy is...
Stop Telling Adolescents to Find Their Passion
The pivotal years of adolescence come with many pressures, one being finding a future career path. Adolescents are told to seek out their interests, pursue their goals, and find their passion. For some of us, this may come easier than for others. Perhaps little Sally knew she wanted to be a nurse from a young age, and the transition to college and then nursing school is a no-brainer. But what about Katie? She knows she likes art, acting, and theater, but how can this translate into a career? And is pursuing a career within her passion, the arts, the best career decision? Does satisfaction come only from pursuing a career in your passion? These are serious questions that adolescents and others face daily, and sometimes parents, teachers, and schools add to the pressure. But perhaps there is a different, better way to approach this topic.
KIDS・
How to Break Intergenerational Cycles
Inherited relational patterns include how we view relationships and how we treat others and behave in those relationships. Identifying relational patterns you bring to your current family is the first step in choosing to break their hold on you. You and your partner can work together to make sure the...
