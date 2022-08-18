Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
PhotoWalk in Tacoma August 26
Submitted by robis Lakewood Camera. Join robis Lakewood Camera for a photo walk in Downtown Tacoma. We will workshop various types of photographs, angles, and treatments that will make more meaningful photos of the places you visit, while revealing their stories. When photographing historic buildings and landmarks, you have the...
The Suburban Times
2022 Grit City Trees Program Application Due Date Extended to September 30
City of Tacoma press release. Grit City Trees is the City of Tacoma’s free street tree program. Applications for the 2022 season have been extended to Friday, September 30, while supplies last. This program provides free trees and supporting materials to Tacoma residents. Group applications for neighborhood tree plantings...
The Suburban Times
Nominations for Lakewood’s Larry Saunders Service Award still open
Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement. The LARRY SAUNDERS SERVICE AWARD, is given annually to a person or organization who merits special recognition and community appreciation. This 2022 announcement occasions the award’s sixth year. Nominations are open August 1-September 23, 2022 for the 2022 Larry Saunders Service Award. Click here...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood’s Phase 2 (Washington Blvd) Project Update
City of Lakewood announcement. All of the storm drainage along Washington Blvd between Edgewood and Vernon will be completed by the end of the month. This includes the largest infiltration system installed by the City, a water quality treatment unit for stormwater prior to discharge to Carp Lake, and a new conveyance system to replace the existing conveyance system that has been structurally deficient for at least 10 years. A graphic below shows the system that the contractor has been installing for the past few weeks.
The Suburban Times
Picturing the possibilities
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Kristen Jaudon ’94 likes to keep her options open. “I say ‘yes’ to different possibilities,” she says. “I like trying new things.” That kind of thinking helped her segue from jobs in art education and publishing to public education communications. As senior director for communications,…
The Suburban Times
Applications now open for C-PACER financing
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is now accepting applications for the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy + Resiliency Program (C-PACER). The C-PACER program allows owners and developers of eligible properties in Pierce County to obtain long-term financing, at a lower interest rate, for qualifying energy generation, efficiency, water conservation or resiliency projects. More efficient, clean buildings will help the County meet greenhouse gas reduction goals as called for in the Sustainability 2030 Plan.
The Suburban Times
DuPont August 19 Report to Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council August 19 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council August 23 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on August 23 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Curran Orchard Apple Cider Squeeze is Aug. 28
City of University Place announcement. It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year already, but it is time to squeeze the apples at the Curran Apple Orchard. Come out on Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. to get your freshly picked apples squeezed into sweet apple cider. For those who do not wish to pick their own apples, there will be bags of apples available for purchase. Please note: apples brought from home or outside the orchard are not allowed.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Summer Concert Series
Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Concert Series will be held at Pioneer Park, 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. Concert times are 6:30-8:00 PM unless otherwise stipulated. August 24 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis) August 31 – Kalimba (Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire) All concerts...
The Suburban Times
UP School District: Late Start Wednesdays
University Place School District announcement. Beginning on Wednesday, September 14, UPSD will start school one hour late each Wednesday to allow time for teachers to learn and collaborate. Late starts will replace early release days. School start times on Wednesdays are as follows:. Primary Schools will begin at 9:15 am.
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit receives $3.87 million grant to purchase electric buses, related infrastructure, and training
Pierce Transit press release. The Federal Transit Administration has awarded Pierce Transit a $3.87 million Low or No Emission Vehicle (“Low-No”) grant to purchase three battery electric, zero-emission buses, and related charging infrastructure, plus provide employee training. Pierce Transit applied for the competitive grant earlier this year, and the award was recommended by US Senator Maria Cantwell; Representatives Marilyn Strickland, Derek Kilmer and Adam Smith; Steilacoom Mayor Dick Muri; the Washington State Department of Transportation; Lakeview Light and Power; and Tacoma Public Utilities. The Low-No grant program, which aims to increase the number of zero-emission transit vehicles on America’s roads, was recently expanded due to passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Suburban Times
Andrew Zinn Named to Pacific University Dean’s List
Andrew Zinn of Lakewood has been named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.
