Coalition of Gen-Z TikTok influencers boycotts Amazon over union practices

L iberal TikTok influencers are attempting to use their power to push Amazon to change its warehouse practices.

A coalition of 70 TikTok accounts organized by the political nonprofit organization Gen-Z for Change announced on Wednesday that it would no longer monetize the platform. The creators claim to have a combined following of 51 million viewers and have regularly used tech platforms to disrupt their political opposition.

"Amazon’s widespread mistreatment of their workers and blatant use of union busting tactics will no longer be tolerated by the TikTok Community or TikTok Creators," the coalition said in a letter . "Until the following demands - set by the Amazon Labor Union from [two Staten Island warehouses] - are met, we will refuse to monetize our platforms for Amazon, including all direct Amazon sponsorships and usage of Amazon’s storefront."

TIKTOK OUTLINES PLANS TO CENSOR CONSPIRACY THEORIES AND ELECTION FALSEHOODS

The letter asked that Amazon's warehouses adopt a $30 an hour minimum wage, improve working conditions by providing additional breaks and better medical leave, and end the company's attempts to discourage workers from organizing unions.

Gen-Z for Change has regularly attempted to disrupt conservatives' operations online. The organization made news in July when it created a piece of software to bombard crisis pregnancy centers with negative reviews on Yelp. The organization also created bots that spammed Texas websites used to report women who got abortions and encouraged teenagers to bombard Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after he created a hotline for reporting schools that taught critical race theory.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The organization raised $700,000 in support of pro-abortion causes after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) insulted one of its members during a public appearance at a Turning Point USA event.

At least two of Amazon's warehouses have voted to unionize, with others attempting to do so in the wake of questionable work conditions at the company.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.