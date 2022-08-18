Read full article on original website
Bearish Indicator: Bitcoin Retail Volumes Show Weakness In Rally
The decline in the price of bitcoin following the rally has unearthed some underlying weaknesses that were not easily seen before. The run-up and eventual rundown from $25,000 have shown that retail investors are not as moved by the market as expected. Even now, transaction volumes for retail investors remain muted, indicating that the burnout from the rally was actually a result of low bullish sentiment.
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Faces Hurdle, Why 100 SMA Presents Resistance
Bitcoin found support near $20,750 against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but it is facing resistance near $21,500 and the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin found support near the $20,750 after a strong decline. The price is now trading below the $21,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Another Red Weekly Close For Bitcoin, Why A Rebound Is On The Horizon
Bitcoin had been able to break out of its red streak earlier in the year after making 11 consecutive red weekly closes. With the market recovery, the digital asset had begun to return some green weekly closes. That is until the market correction, and bitcoin lost about $4,000 off the top of its value. This resulted in a weekly close for the prior week, and even though it looked like a recovery might be on the horizon, bitcoin has recorded another red weekly close.
Ethereum Slides To $1,500 As Hype Around Merge Dies Down
The hype around the Ethereum network had built up following the announcement that the Merge was scheduled to take place on September 15th if everything went according to plan. The price of ETH had seen a massive run-up off the back of the news, seeing it touch above $2,000, albeit briefly. However, as the weeks have passed, the hype around the Merge has begun to die down as people get used to it, causing the price of ETH to slide.
Bitcoin Price Witnesses Sharp Sell-Off – Further Volatility On Chart?
Bitcoin price has witnessed a sharp fall over the 24 hours and the reason for the same is unknown. The coin witnessed excessive selling pressure causing price to dip by 9% in the past day. Most gains that Bitcoin secured in a week were lost due to the recent price...
Ethereum Price Lost 20% Weekly, What’s The Key Support Now?
Ethereum price has witnessed a tough time lately, the altcoin logged heavy losses over the past one week. Broader market weakness could be blamed for the coin’s current price momentum. Bitcoin slid on its chart and was trading at $21,000 at the time of writing. Other altcoin also depreciated...
Bitcoin Cash BCH Sparks Light Of Hope, Can It Rally To $200 Resistance?
The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has sparked a glimpse of hope against Tether (USDT) as it attempts to flip key resistance with eyes set on $200. The price of Bitcoin Cash in recent weeks has been more gloomy as many altcoins rallied and produced gains of double digits while BCH continues to range. (Data from Binance)
Why Crypto Could Heading For A Retest Of The Summer Lows
The crypto market has seen over today’s trading session as large cryptocurrencies retrace as much as 20% during the weekend. The near term seems likely to trend to the downside, at least until the end of the week, according to a group of experts. At the time of writing,...
When Will Bitcoin Become An Inflation Hedge? Scaramucci Explains
Many investors picked interest in Bitcoin, believing it could be a hedge against inflation. According to an analyst at D.A Davidson, Chris Brendler, BTC could become a hedge because it is decentralized and not a product of a central bank. These opinions and expectations led many people to accumulate large quantities of BTC coins.
Why TRON And Quilvius Might Ascend To The Top Of The Crypto Market
One of the most significant reasons for the price value declines in the crypto trading market has been the selling pressure that stemmed from the absolute collapse of Terra (LUNA). Seeing a well-known and successful token lose most of its value during a market crash left plenty fearing for their...
XRP Signals Considerable Uptick – Will Social Media Lift Its Price Past $0.34?
XRP price has demonstrated a significant uptick that come with engaging social media tweets and discussing. Does this hint a potential bull run?. XRP price amplified by social media mentions during summer. Ripple now an official World Economic Forum partner. Crypto price bleeds by 10% in 24 hours. Ripple Is...
Ethereum Plunges 21% In Last 7 Days, Drops Below $1,600
Ethereum (ETH) is down 20% in the last week and triggering a negative sentiment in the market. Ethereum stalls and fails to make a comeback in the last week. Additionally, Ethereum also didn’t make it to the $2,000 mark. The bears are trying to yank ETH price down and pin down the bulls.
Solana SOL Eyes Key Support At $31, Will It Survive The Next Leg Down?
Solana SOL trades below $35 against Tether (USDT) after flipping its support into resistance in recent weeks. The price of BTC failed to sustain its bullish structure as it breaks below key zones, this breakdown in prices affected other altcoins like Solana leaving investors confused as to where the market is headed.
Fantom (FTM) Hit By Bearish Sentiment Despite Logging Over 300,000 Active Users
Fantom network was able to log more than 300,000 active weekly users which is a 4% decrease from the 325,000 users tracked the past week. Fantom treads the bearish route as negatively impacted by the crash of the crypto market. FTM social metrics down. Fantom records over 300,000 active weekly...
Keninah And VeChain Are Influencing Real-Life Situations Like Bitcoin
Although Bitcoin has not been able to match up with existing solutions in the cryptocurrency market, it remains the largest cryptocurrency based on several factors. Being the first cryptocurrency to launch puts Bitcoin in a position where it’s the entry point for newbies learning about cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is so easy to explain as a decentralised system for peer-to-peer transactions.
WATCH: Crypto Technical Analysis August 23, 2022: Ethereum Versus Bitcoin (ETHBTC)
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at Ethereum ahead of the upcoming Merge using the ETHBTC monthly chart. Specifically, this episode looks at the Ethereum versus Bitcoin trading pair using the Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku Cloud, and much more. Take a look at the video below.
EOS Price Rallied By 10%, Coin To Retest $2?
EOS price has propelled by 10% and now is one of the top gainers over the 24 hours. This has pushed the coin quite close to its next price resistance. The bulls were back on the 24 hour chart and that depicted positive price action for the coin. Despite Bitcoin...
TA: Bitcoin Price Bearish Weekly Close Suggests it’s Vulnerable For Bigger Decline
Bitcoin declined heavily below the $22,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but upsides might be limited above the $22,500 resistance. Bitcoin extended losses and declined below the $22,000 support. The price is now trading below the $22,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Polkadot (DOT) Hits The Brakes At $7.34 After Brief Recovery
Polkadot (DOT) price shows that the coin has finally latched on to its support zone. The bulls did a clap back and were able to rebound as DOT dodged further downtrend that falls below $7.22 and instead went for a range upwards or shooting towards $7.42. ADA showed some recovery...
Bitcoin Corrects 17%, But Market Expects Fresh Rally Report Says
Bitcoin has been trading in the red over the past few days and seems on track for further losses over the short term. The cryptocurrency gave back a large portion of its profits since the start of August and could re-test support at around $20,000. At the time of writing,...
