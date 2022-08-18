Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud City City Council Member Thanks, Congratulates Police Chief Blair Anderson
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council took a moment at its meeting Monday night to thank outgoing police chief Blair Anderson. Chief Anderson announced his retirement on Friday. Council member Paul Brandmire requested to go on record congratulating Anderson and thanking him for his years of service to...
knsiradio.com
Fire Damages Equipment at Grede Foundry in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The cause of a fire inside a foundry is under investigation. The St. Cloud Fire Department says all units responded to Grede at 5200 Foundry Circle at 8:00 Monday morning. The caller reported a piece of equipment had caught fire inside the building. According to a critical...
knsiradio.com
TEDx Names Seven Speakers for 2022 St. Cloud Event
(KNSI) — The seven speakers for the upcoming TEDx St. Cloud have been announced. Santo Cruz grew up in rural Stearns County before embarking on his legal career. He currently serves CentraCare as senior vice president and chief legal officer. Kari-Shane Davis Zimmerman (nicknamed KSDZ by her students) is...
knsiradio.com
Public Hearing Set For 9/12 For St. Cloud Budget
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined KNSI’s Bob Hughes on Tuesday morning to discuss the budgeting process. A preliminary draft was presented to the city council in early August and now residents have a chance to weigh in. Kleis says his staff has been very careful to prioritize public safety and infrastructure without getting too loose with the purse strings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Public Safety Handing Out Free Gun Locks
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety is handing out 10,000 Freedom gun locks. Commissioner John Harrington says it is meant to proactively address gun violence in a broad sense. “We’re talking about violent crime, but we’re also talking about suicide. We’re also talking about children accidentally getting...
knsiradio.com
Allegiant Air Returns To St. Cloud In October
(KNSI) – Allegiant Air will once again take to the friendly skies over St. Cloud beginning in October. The carrier says service will continue through mid-May to Mesa, Arizona, and Punta Gorda, Florida. Each destination will have an arriving and departing flight twice a week. For Arizona, service will occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Florida flights will be Thursdays and Sundays.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota National Guard’s First Female General Officer Retires
(KNSI) — The Minnesota National Guard’s first female general officer is retiring after more than 38 years of service. Air Force Brig Gen. Sandy Best, the Minnesota National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General, says her greatest accomplishment in her career is “paving the way for all that follow and helping Airmen, Soldiers, and civilian employees achieve their dreams.”
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Population Overcounted By Census
(KNSI) – An error saved Minnesota from a significant redistricting shakeup this election cycle. Last week, the United States Census Bureau reaffirmed the results of its post-enumeration survey. The PES is how the government checks its count for accuracy and includes an analysis of which state populations were most likely overstated or understated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
knsiradio.com
Gas Prices Down Slightly From Last Week
(KNSI) — Drivers are starting the week with gas prices down just four cents from a week ago. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.90. In St. Cloud, the average is $3.63, down from the $4.32 drivers were paying a month ago, but still 60 cents higher than a year ago.
Comments / 0