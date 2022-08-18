(KNSI) – Allegiant Air will once again take to the friendly skies over St. Cloud beginning in October. The carrier says service will continue through mid-May to Mesa, Arizona, and Punta Gorda, Florida. Each destination will have an arriving and departing flight twice a week. For Arizona, service will occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Florida flights will be Thursdays and Sundays.

