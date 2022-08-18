ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities in Northwest Arkansas to host large waste cleanup events

ARKANSAS, USA — Cities Bella Vista and Fayetteville are hosting a bulky waste removal event to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances in a sustainable and easy way. Bella Vista Appliance Pickup. Bella Vista announced that Republic Services will offer appliance pickup for residents with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Black-Owned Business Expo held in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is national 'Black Business Month' and in an effort to help increase the lifetime of the 'Black dollar' within the Black community, which Black Owned NWA says is only six hours, the lowest amount of time compared to other racial communities. Black Owned NWA hosted its semi-annual "Black-Owned Business Expo," increasing the visibility of Black businesses and attempting to build generational wealth.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn

HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
HUNTSVILLE, AR
NWA Animal shelters partner for annual 'Clear the Shelter' adoption event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville and Springdale Animal Services have partnered for their eighth annual nationwide 'Clear the Shelters' pet adoption drive. From Aug. 24 to 31, both cities will waive adoption fees for pets. All available pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, if old enough. Clear the Shelters has helped more than half a million pets find forever homes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Supply Remains Biggest Issue For Goode’s Cash Saver Stores

Getting consistent supply remains one of the biggest COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges faced by Steve Goode, owner of Arkansas-based Goode Foods LLC dba Goode’s Cash Saver. Goode, who also is president of the Arkansas Grocers & Retail Merchants Association, said the supply issue has improved since AWG moved his company...
ARKANSAS STATE
Black-Owned NWA hosting NW Arkansas Business Expo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products/services.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois

Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bentonville student hit by vehicle while boarding school bus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville student was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while boarding her school bus. According to Bentonville Superintendent Debbie Jones, the student was boarding the school bus on Aug. 23 morning when she was hit by a truck. In a letter to parents, Jones wrote...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees

Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue for months following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health care plans will...
ARKANSAS STATE
NWA housing market explained

ROGERS, Ark. — Home buyers in Northwest Arkansas likely know the struggle of purchasing a home – especially given recent market trends. For months, the housing market has been red hot. Homes have sold quickly and at a price, typically, above listed. However, nationally, home sales have declined...
BUSINESS
