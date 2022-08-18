Read full article on original website
Cities in Northwest Arkansas to host large waste cleanup events
ARKANSAS, USA — Cities Bella Vista and Fayetteville are hosting a bulky waste removal event to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances in a sustainable and easy way. Bella Vista Appliance Pickup. Bella Vista announced that Republic Services will offer appliance pickup for residents with...
Black-Owned Business Expo held in NWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is national 'Black Business Month' and in an effort to help increase the lifetime of the 'Black dollar' within the Black community, which Black Owned NWA says is only six hours, the lowest amount of time compared to other racial communities. Black Owned NWA hosted its semi-annual "Black-Owned Business Expo," increasing the visibility of Black businesses and attempting to build generational wealth.
A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn
HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
NWA Animal shelters partner for annual 'Clear the Shelter' adoption event
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville and Springdale Animal Services have partnered for their eighth annual nationwide 'Clear the Shelters' pet adoption drive. From Aug. 24 to 31, both cities will waive adoption fees for pets. All available pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, if old enough. Clear the Shelters has helped more than half a million pets find forever homes.
Arkansas State Fair 2022 returns this October
Fall is a month away, meaning the Arkansas State Fair is coming to the Little Rock metro very soon.
Arkansas this weekend: Bluegrass and Fried Chicken in Mountain View
Fans of bluegrass and fried chicken have a solid reason to head to Mountain View this weekend.
Tropical funnel spotted in Arkansas: Here’s what it is
Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 a tropical funnel was spotted near I-40 near Jennette, AR.
Supply Remains Biggest Issue For Goode’s Cash Saver Stores
Getting consistent supply remains one of the biggest COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges faced by Steve Goode, owner of Arkansas-based Goode Foods LLC dba Goode’s Cash Saver. Goode, who also is president of the Arkansas Grocers & Retail Merchants Association, said the supply issue has improved since AWG moved his company...
Red Cross reaching out for virtual volunteers in Missouri and Arkansas region
Red Cross is looking for volunteers for virtual roles.
Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The child wasn't seriously hurt, Jones wrote. Related video above: Arkansas law requires drivers to stop 30 feet before a stopped school bus.
Black-Owned NWA hosting NW Arkansas Business Expo
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products/services.
Arkansas officials respond to the viral video of officers beating man
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A video circulating online of three officers beating a man has led to two Crawford County deputies being suspended and a Mulberry police officer being placed on administrative leave. On Sunday, Aug. 21, the video garnered outrage after the three law enforcement officers are...
Business expo in Fayetteville to spotlight Black-owned businesses
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products and services.
10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
Bentonville student hit by vehicle while boarding school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville student was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while boarding her school bus. According to Bentonville Superintendent Debbie Jones, the student was boarding the school bus on Aug. 23 morning when she was hit by a truck. In a letter to parents, Jones wrote...
Fayetteville restaurant business booming
It's becoming obvious that the University of Arkansas is just a couple days away from starting its fall semester.
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue for months following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health care plans will...
NWA housing market explained
ROGERS, Ark. — Home buyers in Northwest Arkansas likely know the struggle of purchasing a home – especially given recent market trends. For months, the housing market has been red hot. Homes have sold quickly and at a price, typically, above listed. However, nationally, home sales have declined...
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
Arkansas law enforcement encourages online safety ahead of first bell
CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The end of August means it's almost time for kids to head back to school. Not only is this season a busy time for children and parents, but it's also a busy time of the year for officers with the Conway County Sheriff's Office. For...
