For two seasons Old Forge as been on the brink of playing in the state class A finals only to lose in dramatic ways. It has shaped what motivates this years Blue Devils. Mike Schuback, Old Forge Coach says, “ It is obviously a drive for all of the players and coaches to try and do that extra to get you over the hump. I think since we have been here we have been the most craziest fourth quarter’s in school history. “

OLD FORGE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO