FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
8newsnow.com
Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...
Last Minute Labor Day Traveling
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Final days of summer are upon us, and labor day is around the corner. It’s not too late to plan some last minute travel according to travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities
Out of the lake’s six boat ramp areas, the National Park Service closed all but Hemenway Harbor this past May because of low water levels, forcing tourists renting jet skis and boats to spend significantly more time on the boat ramps than actually on the water. The post As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
fb101.com
OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
Slim Chickens Announces Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
The next big thing in Las Vegas chicken is Slim
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
vegas24seven.com
FuelFest Wraps up Largest Event in Tokyo and Announces Las Vegas Date with Cody Walker
FuelFest Wraps up Largest Event in Tokyo and Announces Las Vegas Date with Cody Walker. Automotive, Entertainment and Music Experience Slated for Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Oct. 22. Coming off of a record breaking inaugural event in Tokyo, Japan FuelFest is set for its first-ever appearance in Las Vegas on...
KDWN
How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
Oakland A’s Talks About Moving to Vegas Gain Steam
The A’s continue the Byzantine process of seeking a deal to remain in Oakland, but should they bolt to Vegas, they’ll have a very interested suitor. Billionaire hotel magnate Phil Ruffin, owner of Circus Circus and other properties, reportedly met with A’s executives last week in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
travelweekly.com
In Las Vegas, Dream is closer to reality
Dream Las Vegas, a 20-story, 531-room hotel-casino, is under construction and expected to open on the Las Vegas Strip in late 2024. The property, near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign south of Mandalay Bay and the Bali Hai Golf Club, is being developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour in partnership with Dream Hotel Group.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-8/21/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is pushing warmer and drier air into Las Vegas Sunday. We are heading for a few days of triple digit temperatures with the high maxing out at 104 by Tuesday. While these changes occur the monsoon will linger across southeast Nevada and will start...
edglentoday.com
Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwj35rnt9875AhWykokEHdZVBGwQFnoECCAQAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapnews.com%2Farticle%2Fbusiness-environment-arizona-lakes-colorado-055be34f55dacd07f2d803f21e3e9ca2&usg=AOvVaw0UIrg5N7VsgEOoisH4EmK1">may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix https://apnews.com/article/las-vegas-science-government-and-politics-business-environment-and-nature-aa4483c2d05775fc922592b0e85ddbec">may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. https://apnews.com/article/colorado-river-arizona-financial-markets-business-environment-and-nature-e25726e07f3f0f5b88d683ff0772a7ab">Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could...
travelweekly.com
Big changes are coming to New York-New York in Las Vegas
New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is gonna make a brand-new start of it, announcing plans for a $63 million room remodel project that got underway this month. When the project is completed next summer, all 1,830 rooms and 155 suites will feature vibrant new designs and upgraded in-room amenities.
Enormous ‘City’ sculpture opening Sept. 2 in remote Nevada desert
Limited visits to the enormous sculpture known as "City" will be available by reservation starting on Sept. 2.
8newsnow.com
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
dallasexpress.com
‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular to Return to Fair Park
Enchant will illuminate Fair Park for the second year in a row as the holiday light event returns with a new light maze theme and a special place for Hallmark movie lovers. “We bring a new story and elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something special to experience when returning to enjoy a holiday night at Enchant with family and friends,” stated Enchant founder and CEO Kevin Johnston.
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
vegas24seven.com
Football F&B Specials, 2 for 1 Buffet Dining Deals on Labor Day, and Pool Access Extended at JW Marriott and Rampart Casino
Football Season Brings Food & Beverage Specials, 2 for 1 Buffet Dining Deals on Labor Day, and Pool Access Gets Extended During September at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon – Distance, Driving Time and Maps
It’s beautiful and defies description, with rocky cliffs, rising spires and a pink and amber sandstone landscape that makes you think this is a National Park that could fit right in on another planet. You are reading: Las vegas to bryce canyon map | Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon...
