Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities

Out of the lake’s six boat ramp areas, the National Park Service closed all but Hemenway Harbor this past May because of low water levels, forcing tourists renting jet skis and boats to spend significantly more time on the boat ramps than actually on the water. The post As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
fb101.com

OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
KDWN

How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

In Las Vegas, Dream is closer to reality

Dream Las Vegas, a 20-story, 531-room hotel-casino, is under construction and expected to open on the Las Vegas Strip in late 2024. The property, near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign south of Mandalay Bay and the Bali Hai Golf Club, is being developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour in partnership with Dream Hotel Group.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-8/21/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is pushing warmer and drier air into Las Vegas Sunday. We are heading for a few days of triple digit temperatures with the high maxing out at 104 by Tuesday. While these changes occur the monsoon will linger across southeast Nevada and will start...
LAS VEGAS, NV
edglentoday.com

Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwj35rnt9875AhWykokEHdZVBGwQFnoECCAQAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapnews.com%2Farticle%2Fbusiness-environment-arizona-lakes-colorado-055be34f55dacd07f2d803f21e3e9ca2&usg=AOvVaw0UIrg5N7VsgEOoisH4EmK1">may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix https://apnews.com/article/las-vegas-science-government-and-politics-business-environment-and-nature-aa4483c2d05775fc922592b0e85ddbec">may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. https://apnews.com/article/colorado-river-arizona-financial-markets-business-environment-and-nature-e25726e07f3f0f5b88d683ff0772a7ab">Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could...
PHOENIX, AZ
travelweekly.com

Big changes are coming to New York-New York in Las Vegas

New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is gonna make a brand-new start of it, announcing plans for a $63 million room remodel project that got underway this month. When the project is completed next summer, all 1,830 rooms and 155 suites will feature vibrant new designs and upgraded in-room amenities.
8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular to Return to Fair Park

Enchant will illuminate Fair Park for the second year in a row as the holiday light event returns with a new light maze theme and a special place for Hallmark movie lovers. “We bring a new story and elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something special to experience when returning to enjoy a holiday night at Enchant with family and friends,” stated Enchant founder and CEO Kevin Johnston.
DALLAS, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon – Distance, Driving Time and Maps

It’s beautiful and defies description, with rocky cliffs, rising spires and a pink and amber sandstone landscape that makes you think this is a National Park that could fit right in on another planet. You are reading: Las vegas to bryce canyon map | Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon...
LAS VEGAS, NV

