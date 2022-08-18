The countdown to NASA's Artemis I mission has begun!. In just a few days, a mega moon rocket will blast off into the sky, marking the first in a series of planned launches. Titled the Space Launch System, the vehicle is the most powerful rocket the space agency has ever built. The upcoming Artemis mission will signify its first launch since NASA began its development in 2011.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 HOURS AGO