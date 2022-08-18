Mason Rudolph: Focus is on Steelers’ game Saturday, not on trade rumors or QB depth chart

He didn’t start the preseason opener, and he’ll be the third quarterback in for the second preseason game. He’s spent most of this abbreviated week of practice taking third-team reps.

But if any of that is bothering the Pittsburgh Steelers’ most tenured quarterback, Mason Rudolph wasn’t letting it show Thursday.

“No big deal,” Rudolph said of coach Mike Tomlin’s declaration Kenny Pickett would be the second quarterback in during Saturday’s preseason game at the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I am ready to make the most of what I get.”

Speaking to a handful of reporters before practice on the final day of camp at Saint Vincent, Rudolph tactfully and politely addressed more inquiries about his feelings on if he’s being given “a fair shot” at winning the starting quarterback job. Free-agent signee Mitch Trubisky has taken almost every first-team rep during training camp, started last week’s preseason game and will do so again Saturday.

“Obviously, I would have liked to have some more first-team reps,” Rudolph said, “(but) I think I’ve made the most of the reps I have gotten.”

Chatter among fans and on talk shows often circles back to the possibility the Steelers would prefer to trade Rudolph and leave the job to veteran Trubisky with first-round rookie Pickett the starter-in-waiting.

While insisting he resists the temptation to indulge in social media — “My parents and family know not to send me any of those hypotheticals and stuff that they see from the outside” — Rudolph is no doubt aware another team might pursue him via a trade if and when the Steelers announce another quarterback as their starter.

But don’t expect Rudolph to openly ask for a ticket out of town.

“Those are all scenarios that I have no control over,” Rudolph said of trade whispers, “so that’s not what my focus is on right now. My focus is on going down and put the finishing touches on this week, today’s practice and tomorrow’s walkthrough and getting to Jacksonville. So I have no idea.”

While Rudolph talked, Trubisky held court with a larger gaggle of reporters a few feet away outside the Steelers’ temporary locker room inside the Carey Center on the Saint Vincent campus.

Like Rudolph, Trubisky unfailingly has taken the high road when speaking publicly about the quarterback battle that purportedly was labeled by coach Mike Tomlin as an open competition. Pickett, too.

“There are no egos,” Tomlin said Thursday. “Those guys have done heck of a job. I don’t have any negative experience from that perspective. They have been encouraging of one another, they’ve been highly competitive. It’s been awesome, and obviously you want guys who want significant reps.”

Rudolph, like the other two quarterbacks in the running for playing time, openly acknowledges he would prefer more reps. He said he’s had a comfort level grow over his time with the Steelers in which he could approach Tomlin or the offensive coordinator (now, Matt Canada) about asking for more practice reps without feeling as if he’s stepping on the toes of the other quarterbacks.

“There is a balance,” Rudolph said.

“You don’t want to be whining, but you want to voice your opinion that you are serious about this and I put a lot of work into this.”

Rudolph ended last season atop the Steelers’ QB depth chart by way of Ben Roethlisberger’s then-upcoming retirement announcement. Since then, Rudolph has had Tomlin declare him as merely in a race with then-No. 3 Dwayne Haskins (who since died in a highway accident), watched as the Steelers signed Trubisky — the consensus top available QB in free agency — within hours of the legal tampering period opening, witnessed the team take Pickett with its first draft pick and then gone through all of organized team activities, minicamp and training camp with scant few first-team reps.

Indications are Rudolph has very little, if any, chance to be a long-term starter with the Steelers. But Rudolph knows things could be worse.

“I’ve very blessed to be in this position to be on a team, to be in the NFL, to play football, to be able to play a sport for a living that I love,” Rudolph said. “I love going out and finding new ways to throw the football. I like using the offseasons to work on arm slot, footwork and mechanics. I’m excited about today’s practice no matter what reps I get, no matter what group. I’m going to light it up and that’s my mindset, and I’m excited to do that on Saturday.”