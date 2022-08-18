ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mason Rudolph: Focus is on Steelers’ game Saturday, not on trade rumors or QB depth chart

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UWFg_0hMFN30K00

He didn’t start the preseason opener, and he’ll be the third quarterback in for the second preseason game. He’s spent most of this abbreviated week of practice taking third-team reps.

But if any of that is bothering the Pittsburgh Steelers’ most tenured quarterback, Mason Rudolph wasn’t letting it show Thursday.

“No big deal,” Rudolph said of coach Mike Tomlin’s declaration Kenny Pickett would be the second quarterback in during Saturday’s preseason game at the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I am ready to make the most of what I get.”

Speaking to a handful of reporters before practice on the final day of camp at Saint Vincent, Rudolph tactfully and politely addressed more inquiries about his feelings on if he’s being given “a fair shot” at winning the starting quarterback job. Free-agent signee Mitch Trubisky has taken almost every first-team rep during training camp, started last week’s preseason game and will do so again Saturday.

“Obviously, I would have liked to have some more first-team reps,” Rudolph said, “(but) I think I’ve made the most of the reps I have gotten.”

Chatter among fans and on talk shows often circles back to the possibility the Steelers would prefer to trade Rudolph and leave the job to veteran Trubisky with first-round rookie Pickett the starter-in-waiting.

While insisting he resists the temptation to indulge in social media — “My parents and family know not to send me any of those hypotheticals and stuff that they see from the outside” — Rudolph is no doubt aware another team might pursue him via a trade if and when the Steelers announce another quarterback as their starter.

But don’t expect Rudolph to openly ask for a ticket out of town.

“Those are all scenarios that I have no control over,” Rudolph said of trade whispers, “so that’s not what my focus is on right now. My focus is on going down and put the finishing touches on this week, today’s practice and tomorrow’s walkthrough and getting to Jacksonville. So I have no idea.”

While Rudolph talked, Trubisky held court with a larger gaggle of reporters a few feet away outside the Steelers’ temporary locker room inside the Carey Center on the Saint Vincent campus.

Like Rudolph, Trubisky unfailingly has taken the high road when speaking publicly about the quarterback battle that purportedly was labeled by coach Mike Tomlin as an open competition. Pickett, too.

“There are no egos,” Tomlin said Thursday. “Those guys have done heck of a job. I don’t have any negative experience from that perspective. They have been encouraging of one another, they’ve been highly competitive. It’s been awesome, and obviously you want guys who want significant reps.”

More Steelers:

• Kenny Pickett to back up Mitch Trubisky in Steelers' preseason game at Jacksonville

• Tim Benz: Talk of trading Chase Claypool for Roquan Smith is one thing, dealing him for the sake of it is something else

• George Pickens continues to wow Steelers teammates, coaches with pass-catching ability

• Steelers inside the ropes: Light, non-padded practice includes ‘scout-team’ work

• Daily camp report: Kenny Pickett in line for more 'varsity-like action' in Steelers' 2nd preseason game

• Booming punts at camp, Pressley Harvin III hoping to translate to season for Steelers

Rudolph, like the other two quarterbacks in the running for playing time, openly acknowledges he would prefer more reps. He said he’s had a comfort level grow over his time with the Steelers in which he could approach Tomlin or the offensive coordinator (now, Matt Canada) about asking for more practice reps without feeling as if he’s stepping on the toes of the other quarterbacks.

“There is a balance,” Rudolph said.

“You don’t want to be whining, but you want to voice your opinion that you are serious about this and I put a lot of work into this.”

Rudolph ended last season atop the Steelers’ QB depth chart by way of Ben Roethlisberger’s then-upcoming retirement announcement. Since then, Rudolph has had Tomlin declare him as merely in a race with then-No. 3 Dwayne Haskins (who since died in a highway accident), watched as the Steelers signed Trubisky — the consensus top available QB in free agency — within hours of the legal tampering period opening, witnessed the team take Pickett with its first draft pick and then gone through all of organized team activities, minicamp and training camp with scant few first-team reps.

Indications are Rudolph has very little, if any, chance to be a long-term starter with the Steelers. But Rudolph knows things could be worse.

“I’ve very blessed to be in this position to be on a team, to be in the NFL, to play football, to be able to play a sport for a living that I love,” Rudolph said. “I love going out and finding new ways to throw the football. I like using the offseasons to work on arm slot, footwork and mechanics. I’m excited about today’s practice no matter what reps I get, no matter what group. I’m going to light it up and that’s my mindset, and I’m excited to do that on Saturday.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
353
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy