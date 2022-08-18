ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revive I-5 project back on same night as Comic Con, Seahawks preseason and Storm playoff games

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
Just as everyone is making their way home from Thursday’s Seahawks preseason, Storm playoff games and Emerald City Comic Con, the Revive I-5 project will start up again.

This weekend’s project is slated to begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday night to 5 a.m. on Friday, with the closure of three right lanes and the offramps to Spokane Street, Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge.

The project will resume Friday night, with expected lane reductions starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, with the closure of the southbound collector/distributor and Interstate 90 ramps to Interstate 5 and the Forest Street, Spokane Street and Columbian Way offramps.

Any stadium events of 15,000 or more people will open the I-90 ramps for two hours at the conclusion of those events.

This project looks to replace expansion joints and complete finishing and paving work on the three southernmost joints in the work area.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there are about six more weeks to finish the project, dependent on weather or construction delays.

The project is not scheduled to be in effect for the Labor Day weekend.

