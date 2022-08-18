Read full article on original website
Valcour Island stewardship work addresses critical maintenance needs
The Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT) — with support from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), the Lake Champlain Basin Program and volunteers — has completed long overdue maintenance of campsites on the historic Valcour Island. Valcour Island, located southeast of Plattsburgh near Lake Champlain’s...
It’s debatable: Keeping out the round goby
Editor’s note: This first appeared in Adirondack Explorer’s March/April 2022 issue, in its ongoing “It’s Debatable” column. Click here to subscribe. The topic: The invasive round goby fish. Q: How can we block invasives from Champlain Canal?. Closing a portion of the canal system would...
DEC Announces Temporary Closure of Fourth Lake Public Boat Launch Sept. 12
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is notifying the public that the Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be temporarily closed starting Monday, Sept. 12. The closure will allow DEC to make repairs and improvements to the launch. The public boat launch will re-open in spring 2023.
ADK recognized by NYS legislature for centennial, public land leadership
Lake Placid, NY — Earlier this month, New York State Senator Dan Stec presented ADK (Adirondack Mountain Club) with a legislative resolution recognizing ADK’s 100 years of teaching people how to explore and protect New York’s public lands and waters. The resolution acknowledges the many ways in which ADK has achieved this over the last century, including through educational outreach, stewardship programs, and trail work.
DEC Issues Campfire Safety Reminder, Entire State Classified as a High Fire Risk
On August 19, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos urged New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary. “If you’re enjoying the backcountry these last few weeks of summer, please think about whether you...
