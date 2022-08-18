ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade of champions

Grand Champions and Reserve Champions were honored on Saturday, Aug. 13, during the Parade of Champions before the start of the Junior Livestock Sale at the Moffat County Fair. Below are the grand and reserve champion winners. Market Sheet. Grand Champion — Trinity Boulger. Reserve Champion — Rye Ocker...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin Trail

A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin Trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

