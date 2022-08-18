Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
Craig Daily Press
Parade of champions
Grand Champions and Reserve Champions were honored on Saturday, Aug. 13, during the Parade of Champions before the start of the Junior Livestock Sale at the Moffat County Fair. Below are the grand and reserve champion winners. Market Sheet. Grand Champion — Trinity Boulger. Reserve Champion — Rye Ocker...
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
DENVER (AP) — Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado’s mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There’s a bear in the house!”. Kelly...
Man still missing after walking into forest at controversial Rainbow Gathering event
According to a report from the Steamboat Pilot, a 31-year-old man from Iowa, Jacob Cyr, remains missing after attending the controversial 'Rainbow Gathering' event that took place in north Routt County in July, with some attendees showing up in June. Cyr was last seen walking into dense and rugged forest with a fellow camper in the area of Adams Park north trailhead on June 18.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin Trail
A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin Trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
Friends, crewmates remember Colorado firefighter who died fighting Oregon fire
Collin Hagan, 27, was struck by a tree while fighting a fire in Oregon. He was assigned to a hotshot crew based in Craig, Colorado.
Comments / 0