According to a report from the Steamboat Pilot, a 31-year-old man from Iowa, Jacob Cyr, remains missing after attending the controversial 'Rainbow Gathering' event that took place in north Routt County in July, with some attendees showing up in June. Cyr was last seen walking into dense and rugged forest with a fellow camper in the area of Adams Park north trailhead on June 18.

3 DAYS AGO