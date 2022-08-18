lmfao. lithium mines, ya that's really good for the environment. what a joke and this bill is full of special interests that will whine up hurting middle America the most.
Has any else take notice at the fact that no matter what Biden signs there's ALWAYS someone staring down really close to where he's signing? I honestly don't think that he knows where to sign.
unbelievable and no one is fighting for Americans or America.. These dumorats are taking over America and everyone... America will be broke and they will be living it up living in their bunkers underneath the states with their own stores and places to live... There are 65,000 acres alone in Washington DC maybe more by now and the same with other states they are digging tunnels for the bunkers and blaming climate change for the fracking digging tunnels and nuclear testing.. burning a hole in the ozone layer..
Comments / 10