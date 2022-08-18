ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Sardis man arrested in Oxford for firearm possession

At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside. Officers came in contact with a vehicle on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis, out of the vehicle. Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. A firearm was located in Fondren’s possession.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford man charged with five counts of credit card fraud

On Aug. 10, the Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report. After investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, was arrested and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud on Aug. 18. Henry was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

County approves conditional use permit for Tiny House Rentals

The Lafayette County Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit on Monday that will allow JHM-Tiny House Rentals LLC to construct a modular home off of county road 217. The permit was required because the property is in an R-2 residential district, which is zoned for single-family residential...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

