Dillon, CO

9NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' live tour bringing Clay Aiken to Colorado

DENVER — "American Idol" alum Clay Aiken and "Antique Roadshow" host Mark L. Walberg will split hosting duties on a new "Wheel of Fortune" live tour. The 60-date live tour kicks off in Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 8. The all-new stage show will stop at Denver's Bellco Theatre on...
denverite.com

The old airport tower in Central Park is now home to a brewery

At the junction of Martin Luther King Jr. and Central Park boulevards, Denver’s Central Park neighborhood’s most distinctive landmark looms over a wash of suburban-style housing, a 164-foot airport tower built in the ’60s, a misfit relic from the area’s aviation past. The tower has even become the official symbol of the registered neighborhood group, Central Park United Neighbors.
DENVER, CO
Wanderlust Wellman

Gorgeous Waterfall Hike near Denver | Elk Falls Pond

When people think about hiking near Denver, their minds quickly go to destinations such as Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Red Rocks, and other well-known destinations. Staunton State Park is by no means "unknown", but it is often overlooked as an amazing hiking destination located ONLY 45 MINUTES AWAY from Denver! Be prepared to pay a small fee to enter this state park. Just like all other hikes, the earlier you start the better! There was a line when we went to get in, but it did move pretty fast.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver sober bar Awake closes temporarily for hopeful relocation

Denver's first sober bar is going into hibernation while it looks for a new location.  Awake opened last year and has become a popular option for people who want a bar atmosphere without alcohol.We visited the bar in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, where owner Billy Wynne told CBS4 this closure would be temporary. Awake bills itself as one of the only sober bars in the country. It's an idea that's made the bar so popular it's outgrown its current location.Awake was expected to be open for business at its soon-to-be old location for the last time on Sunday, before...
DENVER, CO
Morrison, CO
Colorado Entertainment
Dillon, CO
9News

Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado

DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!

There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Sneak Peek into Denver Burger Week Before Kick-off

Calling all burger lovers, it’s time to prep your taste buds and support local! ‘Denver Burger Week’ kicks off today and Bad Daddy’s Burger is giving us an inside look into all it’ll offer during the 7 day event. GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the pro’s to learn more about what types of burgers you can chow down on for only $7.00 a pop!
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons Colorado

With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right. But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
LYONS, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19

Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
BOULDER, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
DENVER, CO

