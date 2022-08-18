Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Wheel of Fortune' live tour bringing Clay Aiken to Colorado
DENVER — "American Idol" alum Clay Aiken and "Antique Roadshow" host Mark L. Walberg will split hosting duties on a new "Wheel of Fortune" live tour. The 60-date live tour kicks off in Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 8. The all-new stage show will stop at Denver's Bellco Theatre on...
denverite.com
The old airport tower in Central Park is now home to a brewery
At the junction of Martin Luther King Jr. and Central Park boulevards, Denver’s Central Park neighborhood’s most distinctive landmark looms over a wash of suburban-style housing, a 164-foot airport tower built in the ’60s, a misfit relic from the area’s aviation past. The tower has even become the official symbol of the registered neighborhood group, Central Park United Neighbors.
Gorgeous Waterfall Hike near Denver | Elk Falls Pond
When people think about hiking near Denver, their minds quickly go to destinations such as Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Red Rocks, and other well-known destinations. Staunton State Park is by no means "unknown", but it is often overlooked as an amazing hiking destination located ONLY 45 MINUTES AWAY from Denver! Be prepared to pay a small fee to enter this state park. Just like all other hikes, the earlier you start the better! There was a line when we went to get in, but it did move pretty fast.
Denver sober bar Awake closes temporarily for hopeful relocation
Denver's first sober bar is going into hibernation while it looks for a new location. Awake opened last year and has become a popular option for people who want a bar atmosphere without alcohol.We visited the bar in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, where owner Billy Wynne told CBS4 this closure would be temporary. Awake bills itself as one of the only sober bars in the country. It's an idea that's made the bar so popular it's outgrown its current location.Awake was expected to be open for business at its soon-to-be old location for the last time on Sunday, before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Snow in August? Check out where the first few flakes of winter fell on Sunday
It may still be August, but some parts of Colorado received a dusting of snow on Sunday.
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
9News
Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado
DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
RELATED PEOPLE
KRDO
Five Colorado ski resorts have announced opening dates for the 2022-2023 season
VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crested Butte, Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone announced their opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season. Keystone is planning to open in October, the earliest of the Vail Resorts. Breckenridge and Vail both plan to open on November 11 with Beaver Creek and Crested...
Denver landscape company taps into modern trend of virtual yard design
Tilly.com takes pictures and measurements of home patios and lawns to build sustainable and practical spaces.
Westword
Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!
There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
Are ‘Fake’ Musicians Scamming Colorado Shoppers? Police Think So
We've all seen street performers hanging out on the sidewalk in front of businesses playing for a couple of bucks, but have you ever thought that maybe this person was faking it?. It turns out that fake musicians may quite possibly be doing this exact thing; pretending to play a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
When could it snow in Denver?
Temperatures are still in the 80s and 90s in Denver but it will not be long before the leaves start changing and snow starts falling.
KDVR.com
Sneak Peek into Denver Burger Week Before Kick-off
Calling all burger lovers, it’s time to prep your taste buds and support local! ‘Denver Burger Week’ kicks off today and Bad Daddy’s Burger is giving us an inside look into all it’ll offer during the 7 day event. GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the pro’s to learn more about what types of burgers you can chow down on for only $7.00 a pop!
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right. But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
Denver breaks 64-year-old daily rainfall record
Denver broke yet another weather record on Sunday, not for record heat, however, but this time for record rainfall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19
Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
The concert promoter who forever changed Denver’s music scene
The year was 1967, and a 27-year-old Chicago-native had just arrived in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury District, which at the time was serving as the unofficial epicenter of the "Summer of Love" movement that was sweeping across the nation.
nbc11news.com
Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
Comments / 0