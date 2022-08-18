Read full article on original website
22-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed In Crash
Police are searching for clues to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to fatally drive off the road. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed an Orange County man lost his life in a crash in Sullivan County. Sullivan County, New York Crash Kills Orange County, New York Man.
Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake
An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County
Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
Photos: ‘Reckless’ Hudson Valley Teen Causes Dump Truck Rollover, 2 Hurt
Two people were injured and a major road was shut down for hours in the Hudson Valley when a teen allegedly tried to pass a dump truck. We have photos from the scene. The Saugerties Police Department confirmed an Ulster County teen was arrested following a dump truck rollover that injured at least two people.
3 Things we Love About Wawarsing, NY
Cheap gas, hiking, and one place you don't want to ever end up at. The town of Wawarsing, located in Ulster County might just be one of our Hudson Valley towns that have a bunch of things that you might not be aware of. To start, I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us are always on the lookout for cheap gas, right?
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
Two New Businesses Set to Freshen up Newburgh, NY Storefronts
The Hudson Valley has had numerous new businesses open within the past year. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY has had new businesses open. J's Seafood Kitchen, Selfie Galore and Codigo Fama are some of...
Owner Of Longtime Poughkeepsie Business Injured By ‘Drunk Driver’
A Hudson Valley father who runs a 43-year-old family business was badly hurt by an alleged drunk driver. His family is hoping for help. On Friday, 32-year-old Salvatore Carbone of Hyde Park was involved in a "terrible motorcycle accident" on Route 9G in Dutchess County, his wife wrote in a GoFundMe for the family.
Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’
Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.
Don’t Believe the Rumors! Beloved HV Deli is NOT Closing
Finally some good news when it comes to the closings of local Hudson Valley businesses. Dutchess county residents can breathe a sigh of relief that this community favorite isn't going anywhere, despite what you may have heard. Businesses Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. Local businesses have been struggling lately,...
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend
There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
Treat Your Hudson Valley Pooch to the Best Gift Ever
Let’s face it. Hudson Valley residents love their dogs. Okay, no matter where you live people love their dogs. I have friends whose dogs have better lives than I do. I’m not kidding. Dogs with their own rooms, dogs that get homemade dog food, dogs who rule the house. I know some very spoiled dogs.
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary
If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Even if you don't follow a plant-based diet, the Catskill Animal...
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of August 22
Note: the Office for the Aging and OFA Friendship Centers will be closed for Labor. Day on Monday, September 5th. Clients of our Home Delivered Meals program will. receive their meals in advance of the holiday. SAVE THE DATE – OFA “SENIOR PROM” IS BACK. It’s happening....
Lane Closures Expected For Stretch Of Highway In Rockland County
Officials are advising motorists to expect lane closures on a stretch of a Hudson Valley highway. The New York State Department of Transportation said Rockland County motorists should plan for lane closures on Route 59 eastbound and westbound between Route 303 in Clarkstown and Route 9W in Orangetown. The lane...
Skoufis rips $32M tax breaks from Orange County board for planned winery in Goshen
GOSHEN — Workers had been blasting and preparing a construction site off Route 17M for weeks when an Orange County board approved $32 million in tax reductions last week for the giant winery and warehouse that Royal Wine Corp. is set to build there. The size and timing of the benefits — after...
