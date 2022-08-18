ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake

An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
ROSENDALE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County

Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

3 Things we Love About Wawarsing, NY

Cheap gas, hiking, and one place you don't want to ever end up at. The town of Wawarsing, located in Ulster County might just be one of our Hudson Valley towns that have a bunch of things that you might not be aware of. To start, I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us are always on the lookout for cheap gas, right?
WAWARSING, NY
101.5 WPDH

Two New Businesses Set to Freshen up Newburgh, NY Storefronts

The Hudson Valley has had numerous new businesses open within the past year. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY has had new businesses open. J's Seafood Kitchen, Selfie Galore and Codigo Fama are some of...
NEWBURGH, NY
Person
Lucille Ball
101.5 WPDH

Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend

There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
#Hudson Valley#Valley Fire#Dec Forest Rangers Week#Rockland#Wildland Fires Towns#The New York State Office#Stony Point Fire
101.5 WPDH

Treat Your Hudson Valley Pooch to the Best Gift Ever

Let’s face it. Hudson Valley residents love their dogs. Okay, no matter where you live people love their dogs. I have friends whose dogs have better lives than I do. I’m not kidding. Dogs with their own rooms, dogs that get homemade dog food, dogs who rule the house. I know some very spoiled dogs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York

Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
101.5 WPDH

A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary

If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Even if you don't follow a plant-based diet, the Catskill Animal...
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

