Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley
A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
CNY Corn Field Transformed Into Tribute for Our Farmers Feeding America
A Central New York farm is honoring all the farmers who keep America fed. The Teel Farm in Barneveld, New York has transformed its cornfield into a tribute to our hard-working farmers and a thank you to those who support them. "We wanted to thank everyone for the continued support this sweetcorn season."
Cutest Family Outing: 3 Generations of Beavers Play in Orange County
It was a real-life Disney movie in Orange County, NY this week. A beaver family took their kids out on the lake for some fun and food, and luckily local nature photographer Amy Comerford was there to capture the magic. Beavers in Orange County, NY. One of the sweetest details...
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month
Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
Apples, Cider & Donuts, Oh My! 8 Apple Orchards in CNY to Enjoy Fall
Apples, cider, and donuts, oh my! If you love fall and all it has to offer, there are plenty of places in Central New York where you can spend the day picking apples, walking through corn mazes, or just enjoying apple cider. Orchards usually open for apple picking season in...
Hyde Park Woman Found With Drugs During Unrelated Charge Court Appearance, Arrested
A Hyde Park, NY woman was arrested following an investigation by the Drug Task Force at her home in the Town of Hyde Park. The arrest comes after she was found to have several narcotic drugs on her while appearing in court on an unrelated drug offense this week. 46-Year-Old...
Check Your Tickets! Two Unclaimed NY Lottery Tickets Worth Millions About to Expire
If you've played the lottery lately you'd better check your tickets. There are two, both worth millions, that are unclaimed and time is running out to cash in. A Cash4Life jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Jackson Heights. The numbers for September 9, 2021, Cash4Life drawing were 03-23-30-55-58 and Cash Ball 01.
