Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:

PORT JERVIS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO