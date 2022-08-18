ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley

A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month

Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
PORT JERVIS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ossining, NY
City
Milton, NY
City
Greenwood Lake, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy