alabamanews.net
Hunters Bag Big Gator on Cahaba River in Dallas Co.
Alligator hunting season wrapped up at sunrise Sunday in the West Central Zone — which includes Dallas and Wilcox counties — and a portion of Monroe County. Austin Rouse — along with his son — his father — and his father-in-law — have been gator hunting on the Cahaba River in Dallas County over the past two weekends.
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
wtvy.com
Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
Andalusia Star News
Commission approves updated transportation plan at special meeting
The Covington County Commission approved an updated fiscal year 2023 Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan at a special called meeting Monday, August 22. “This will basically be the same list we had last year,” County Engineer Lynn Ralls stated. “A lot of these projects were delayed due to pipe supply delays and other material issues. Our beginning balance of carry-over funds for this past 2022 year was $1.378 million. With the funding we anticipate this year, it should be about $3.2 million on this year’s plan. We are almost nearing the completion of our Point A project. It should be completed this week. The Straughn School Road project is about to get kicked off as well, and we are hoping the end of the month for that one to be completed.”
Andalusia Star News
Man killed in Covington County crash
A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday, August 19, in Covington County has claimed the life of a Hanceville man. Larry E. Reno, 79, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Sterling L. Hughes, 54, of Jonesboro, Ga.
wtvy.com
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders at the Ozark Animal Shelter say a few pets have been at the shelter far too long and need a forever home. As a result, they are suspending adoption fees on these furry friends. If you would like to adopt any of these animals you...
Andalusia Star News
Council approves BOE request of $1.2 million from education tax
The Andalusia City Council on Tuesday approved a request from the Andalusia City School System to provide system funds for a number of projects from the half-cent education sales tax. Andalusia Superintendent Dr. Daniel Shakespeare spoke to the council regarding a number of projects the school system is working toward,...
niceville.com
Road work to impact traffic in Niceville, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday, Aug....
WSFA
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
1 critically injured in Santa Rosa Co. crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to a crash involving an SUV and pickup truck off Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened after the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the median and struck an oncoming SUV. The driver of the SUV […]
wtvy.com
Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
waltonso.org
TWO ARRESTED, INVESTIGATION ONGOING INTO INCIDENT ON MADGE LANE IN SANTA ROSA BEACH
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Two men have been arrested following an incident on Madge Lane in Santa Rosa Beach early Sunday morning. In the early morning hours of August 21st, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Madge Lane to a report of a fight where multiple people were injured.
Andalusia Star News
Local ALEA officer charged with misconduct
An Andalusia officer with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was arrested in Geneva and charged with sexual misconduct. Scotty Ballard, 52, turned himself into the Geneva Police Department after a warrant was served for his arrest. According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, the victim of the misconduct filed a report against Ballard, after which a third-party warrant was issued.
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine. William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person. Deputies met […]
wtvy.com
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
Georgiana, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Luverne High School football team will have a game with Georgiana School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
