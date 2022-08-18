ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Love Island's Tasha responds to Ekin-Su feud claims over birthday party invite

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has denied rumours of any sort of feud between herself and last series' winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Chatter about the two not getting on has been going around social media when Tasha was out celebrating with fellow Islanders like Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale reveals a huge twist over Nicola King and newcomer Naomi Walters

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Nicola King is left shocked next week as she realises that newcomer Naomi Walters may have been involved in her attack. Nicola endured a traumatic experience earlier this year, as a gang of girls taunted her in a car park before brutally beating her up. In...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reality Tv
digitalspy.com

Corrie 22/08/22: Putting The Pressure On

Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to daisydee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they come across Stu's...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Jean Slater gets surprise ally after returning to Walford

EastEnders spoilers follow. Jean Slater is set to get a surprising new ally on EastEnders as she returns to Albert Square. The character exited the show this year following a big mental health relapse, though recent scenes have seen Stacey bump into her mother while on holiday. After trying to...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Callum's Strictly Series #6

After 1.5 years away, my series is back. We're absolutely pretending that the All Stars uncompleted series never happened and carrying on off the back of Series 5. But who will follow in the line of our previous winners- Myles Stephenson, Catherine Tate, Gabrielle, Billie Piper & Lady Leshurr?. Helly,...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

EE - Keebles vendetta (Spoilers)

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40941146/eastenders-spoilers-phil-mitchell-twist-revealed-flashback-episode/. Just who is the person she is after? I know there are a few dodgy people on the square but none are dodgier than Phil. Unless its someone from the past such as Dan. If its Jonah then it will be a damp squib of a storyline. If it...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight UK dating expert celebrates 'series first' in queer representation

Married At First Sight is set to have a show first in the upcoming UK series by including two same-sex couples, something that has been celebrated by the show's Mel Schilling. The dating and relationship expert praised the increase in queer representation on the show, which is dominated largely by opposite-sex couples, especially in the wake of Daniel Mckee and Matt Jameson's wedding in the last series.
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Eastenders and the curse of the Dans

There have been many Dans, Dannys, Daniels and even a Danielle and a Dana in EastEnders history. The name does seemed curse as the characters never stick around for long. Danny Taurus was a friend to Pauline and he wanted more from their relationship. Dan Sullivan is probably the most prominent of all the Dans. He had a feud with Phil Mitchell and an affair with Bianca behind his girlfriend Carols back. Danny Moon was that annoying his brother killed him. Danny Mitchell was also very dull. Danny Pennants tenure was fleeting. Danielle Mitchell got killed by Janine before she could reunite with the mother who gave her up for adoption. Danny Butcher has never been seen on screen. Dan Ferreira thought he was Elvis. Daniel Cook had thr misfortune of having cancer and being paired up with Jean. Dana slept with the Beale brothers.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Soaps - Is It Worth Watching The Big Three Soaps?

I only watch Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders via Youtube clips, spoilers and the comments on here but I haven't watched a full episode in a long time. Has the acting, writing, pace and so on improved over the last few years or at least show any potential to be good and consistent viewing?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Only Murders in the Building season 3 potential release date, cast and all you need to know

Only Murders in the Building season 3 has already been confirmed, but we don't yet have a confirmed release date for the next season. Just when they thought they were home free, the second season gave the Only Murders in the Building gang a new dead body crash landing into their lives. But who wants a quiet life anyway, especially in New York when you have a successful podcast to maintain!?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Laura leaves Love Island

BREAKING 🚨 Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island. “There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed, along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible, but you'll be in safe hands.” #loveisland. Just seen this. She was...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, David meets a woman from his past who helps him feel like himself again, while Dylan starts fighting for his team – but is met with some opposition from Marcus. Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments to watch out...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Law & Order boss confirms show will address Anthony Anderson exit

Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order will officially return for a 22nd season next month, but there will be some big changes as Anthony Anderson's popular character Detective Kevin Bernard will not be returning to the show. In a new interview with TVLine, Law & Order showrunner Rick...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy