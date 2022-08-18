Read full article on original website
Love Island's Tasha responds to Ekin-Su feud claims over birthday party invite
Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has denied rumours of any sort of feud between herself and last series' winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Chatter about the two not getting on has been going around social media when Tasha was out celebrating with fellow Islanders like Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard.
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals reasons behind break from acting
Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up about her break from acting. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star decided to step away from the spotlight following the death of her co-star Robin Williams. The Jumanji actor passed away in 2014 at the age of 63. Speaking to People, Gellar said: "I...
Emmerdale reveals a huge twist over Nicola King and newcomer Naomi Walters
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Nicola King is left shocked next week as she realises that newcomer Naomi Walters may have been involved in her attack. Nicola endured a traumatic experience earlier this year, as a gang of girls taunted her in a car park before brutally beating her up. In...
Home and Away's Nikau Parata makes a heartbreaking decision over Bella Nixon
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Tane Parata is having a rough go of things in Home and Away as he continues to experience trouble at the hands of the biker gang – and this is set to lead to a devastating choice from his nephew Nikau.
Corrie 22/08/22: Putting The Pressure On
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to daisydee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they come across Stu's...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
EastEnders' Jean Slater gets surprise ally after returning to Walford
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jean Slater is set to get a surprising new ally on EastEnders as she returns to Albert Square. The character exited the show this year following a big mental health relapse, though recent scenes have seen Stacey bump into her mother while on holiday. After trying to...
Callum's Strictly Series #6
After 1.5 years away, my series is back. We're absolutely pretending that the All Stars uncompleted series never happened and carrying on off the back of Series 5. But who will follow in the line of our previous winners- Myles Stephenson, Catherine Tate, Gabrielle, Billie Piper & Lady Leshurr?. Helly,...
EE - Keebles vendetta (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40941146/eastenders-spoilers-phil-mitchell-twist-revealed-flashback-episode/. Just who is the person she is after? I know there are a few dodgy people on the square but none are dodgier than Phil. Unless its someone from the past such as Dan. If its Jonah then it will be a damp squib of a storyline. If it...
Married At First Sight UK dating expert celebrates 'series first' in queer representation
Married At First Sight is set to have a show first in the upcoming UK series by including two same-sex couples, something that has been celebrated by the show's Mel Schilling. The dating and relationship expert praised the increase in queer representation on the show, which is dominated largely by opposite-sex couples, especially in the wake of Daniel Mckee and Matt Jameson's wedding in the last series.
Eastenders and the curse of the Dans
There have been many Dans, Dannys, Daniels and even a Danielle and a Dana in EastEnders history. The name does seemed curse as the characters never stick around for long. Danny Taurus was a friend to Pauline and he wanted more from their relationship. Dan Sullivan is probably the most prominent of all the Dans. He had a feud with Phil Mitchell and an affair with Bianca behind his girlfriend Carols back. Danny Moon was that annoying his brother killed him. Danny Mitchell was also very dull. Danny Pennants tenure was fleeting. Danielle Mitchell got killed by Janine before she could reunite with the mother who gave her up for adoption. Danny Butcher has never been seen on screen. Dan Ferreira thought he was Elvis. Daniel Cook had thr misfortune of having cancer and being paired up with Jean. Dana slept with the Beale brothers.
Soaps - Is It Worth Watching The Big Three Soaps?
I only watch Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders via Youtube clips, spoilers and the comments on here but I haven't watched a full episode in a long time. Has the acting, writing, pace and so on improved over the last few years or at least show any potential to be good and consistent viewing?
Only Murders in the Building season 3 potential release date, cast and all you need to know
Only Murders in the Building season 3 has already been confirmed, but we don't yet have a confirmed release date for the next season. Just when they thought they were home free, the second season gave the Only Murders in the Building gang a new dead body crash landing into their lives. But who wants a quiet life anyway, especially in New York when you have a successful podcast to maintain!?
Netflix reveals first look at Love Is Blind: After the Altar after two cast divorces
Love Is Blind spoilers follow. Netflix has shared a sneak peek at Love Is Blind: After the Altar, hinting at more drama for the couples of season two. The short Twitter clip (below) follows the announcement that the two pairs that went through with their wedding have decided to go their separate ways.
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star claims she was isolated by the other queens
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under spoilers follow. The latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under saw the Australian and New Zealand queens take on the legendary Snatch Game challenge. Following a poor performance as Ellen DeGeneres and a lip-sync to Lady Gaga's 'Dance in the Dark', Minnie Cooper was...
Laura leaves Love Island
BREAKING 🚨 Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island. “There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed, along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible, but you'll be in safe hands.” #loveisland. Just seen this. She was...
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, David meets a woman from his past who helps him feel like himself again, while Dylan starts fighting for his team – but is met with some opposition from Marcus. Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments to watch out...
Law & Order boss confirms show will address Anthony Anderson exit
Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order will officially return for a 22nd season next month, but there will be some big changes as Anthony Anderson's popular character Detective Kevin Bernard will not be returning to the show. In a new interview with TVLine, Law & Order showrunner Rick...
