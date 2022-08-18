Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Police investigating shots fired into home on College Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis were looking for the person who fired a gun into a home early Tuesday on the city’s near-north side. At around 1 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a home at College Avenue and 33rd Street. Officers...
WISH-TV
Beech Grove teacher/coach resigns following cocaine arrest
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher and coach with Beech Grove schools has resigned after being arrested on drug charges. Beech Grove City Schools has confirmed the resignation of Michael Renfro. The district said he turned in his resignation on Aug. 16. The district released this statement on...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Shooting at apartment complex wounds teenager
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenager was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 6 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive....
WISH-TV
Person dies after found with gunshot wounds in residential area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after being found with gunshot wounds Sunday night in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Michigan Street. That’s between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
WISH-TV
2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning homicides
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on an early morning shooting and stabbing that left two men dead and two other people injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics was called to a report of a person shot and an incomplete 911 call just seconds after midnight Saturday outside a gas station at 922 N. Delaware St. That’s in a downtown commercial district a few blocks south of the I-65 overpass. A man with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arrival.
WISH-TV
Overnight Indianapolis shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another injured in separate shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to a shooting on Cooper Square Court at the East Village at Avondale Meadows Apartments. That’s about two miles east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds off of 38th Street near Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
WISH-TV
Feds: Felon from Indianapolis charged with illegally having gun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record faces more prison time after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after his wife accused him of threatening and physically assaulting her during an argument.
WISH-TV
Police catch suspect at airport after 2 people were killed and another was wounded in Midtown Atlanta shootings
(CNN) — Two people have died following multiple shootings in Midtown Atlanta and a female suspect was detained at the airport, police department officials said Monday. “The female suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident,” police said in a tweet. Another...
WISH-TV
Marion County sheriff warns of scammers posing as police
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office warned the public Tuesday about an increase in the number of scam telephone calls where the callers are claiming to be law enforcement. The callers are telling victims that they missed jury duty, have a warrant out for their arrest,...
WISH-TV
30-year-old charged with murder of woman at northeast-side hotel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman Friday at a hotel on the city’s northeast-side side, Indianapolis police say. Timothy Gardner was arrested for murder, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon....
WISH-TV
Police: Man caught with more than 45 pounds of pot during traffic stop
FULTON Ind. (WISH) — A man was caught with a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop in Fulton County on Saturday, according to police. 46-year-old John Madden was pulled over by the Rochester Police Department on Saturday, who suspected criminal activity. The Rochester Police Department, the Fulton...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies, 2 in critical condition after shooting at downtown Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and two more were in critical condition after a shooting at a downtown gas station, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to police, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday at a gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware Street. Three people...
WISH-TV
1 dies in stabbing on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the stabbing occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.
WISH-TV
Family, friends remember bicyclist who died in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A community on Sunday mourned the loss of one of their own in a special way. Emily Johnson died Aug. 13 when a car struck her on her bicycle at East 33th Street and North Keystone Avenue, where people on Sunday took time to remember her. Family and friends released balloons to honor her memory and the impact she had on them.
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
WISH-TV
3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
WISH-TV
City of Lawrence breaks ground on new fire station
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders and members of the community gathered Tuesday in Lawrence to break ground on the city’s first new fire station in over 20 years. Lawrence Fire Department Station #38 will be built at 4450 N. McCoy Street on the same plot of land as the former Station #38, which was demolished earlier this summer. The crews housed at the station were moved temporarily to other firehouses in the city.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis converting some one-way streets to two-way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis converting a handful of one-way streets to two-way streets. Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works celebrated the conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue to two-way traffic on Monday morning. The city said several more streets will be converted in the...
WISH-TV
Mural dedicated to slain Elwood officer Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Elwood community on Sunday remembered Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, with a mural. With love and memories, members of the Elwood community waved their flags to celebrate the life of Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop July 31.
