INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on an early morning shooting and stabbing that left two men dead and two other people injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics was called to a report of a person shot and an incomplete 911 call just seconds after midnight Saturday outside a gas station at 922 N. Delaware St. That’s in a downtown commercial district a few blocks south of the I-65 overpass. A man with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arrival.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO