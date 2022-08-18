Read full article on original website
Chris Krok Show: Texas Rainfall is Bad!
The rain in Texas has been absolutely crazy over these past several days, with floods, and even deaths, happening across the state. Chris brings on WBAP meteorologist Brad Barton to discuss effects of the recent floods, the damage they have caused, how many more are to be expected and how long they will last.
North Texas waits for Water to Recede after Flooding; Dallas County Issues Disaster Declaration
(WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued a disaster declaration for Dallas County as some areas of the eastern portion of Dallas County received up to 15 inches of rain in less than 24 hours. Elsewhere, North Texans are dealing with the aftermath of heavy rain falling...
[LISTEN LIVE] Abbott to Update State’s Response to Flash Flooding across Texas
Abbott will hold a press conference beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Dallas City Hall. Dallas, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott will be briefed and hold a press conference later this morning on the state’s emergency response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas. The governor will...
WBAP Morning News: NY Mayor vs The Border
New York Mayor Eric Adams refused an invitation from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to come see the Mexican border for himself. And Ernie and Hal talk further about the border with political strategist and founder/CEO of Freedom’s Fund USA, Ashley Smith Thomas.
