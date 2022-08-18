ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Texas Rainfall is Bad!

The rain in Texas has been absolutely crazy over these past several days, with floods, and even deaths, happening across the state. Chris brings on WBAP meteorologist Brad Barton to discuss effects of the recent floods, the damage they have caused, how many more are to be expected and how long they will last.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

WBAP Morning News: NY Mayor vs The Border

New York Mayor Eric Adams refused an invitation from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to come see the Mexican border for himself. And Ernie and Hal talk further about the border with political strategist and founder/CEO of Freedom’s Fund USA, Ashley Smith Thomas.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy