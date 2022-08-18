Read full article on original website
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch
Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
Nick Kroll Plots First Standup Special in a Decade With ‘Little Big Boy’
After Nick Kroll’s first standup special, Thank You Very Cool, arrived over a decade ago, the comedian shifted his focus toward his star-performing television endeavors, like the Netflix animated series Big Mouth. But Kroll is all grown up now, and he has a new standup special, Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy, to prove it. The hour-long special premieres on Netflix on Sept. 27.
Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There is not a cynical molecule in the makeup of George Miller’s “ Three Thousand Years of Longing, ” a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, companionship and perhaps, most of all, about storytelling. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, wrapped in plush white bathrobes, will reiterate the storytelling point over and over again during a vulnerable, sprawling conversation in a stately Istanbul hotel suite that’s nice enough to make one consider a career in academia.
A Decade After ‘Call Me Maybe,’ Carly Rae Jepsen’s Future Looks Brighter Than Ever
People keep asking Carly Rae Jepsen how she’s doing. After all, between the pandemic and the three-year gap since her last proper album, we haven’t heard much from the pop star lately. “It’s a loaded question,” she says, “and my answer has been complicated.” Jepsen admits she struggled to adjust to life at home during quarantine after years of nonstop touring and recording, and she suffered a family loss during the pandemic that led her to therapy to deal with her grief. “It caused a lot of contemplation,” she says. “Like, ‘Where am I? What decisions have I made to get here? Am I happy?’ Many of those hard questions you have to face one way or another.”
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
WME Promotes Lucy Dickins to Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring
WME has elevated Lucy Dickins to global head of contemporary music and touring, where she will steer the respective departments across Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney. Dickins, who recently re-located to WME’s Beverly Hills office from London, joined the agency in 2019 from ITB (International Talent Booking)....
Middle Earth’s Mightiest Prepare for Battle in Final ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Trailer
With the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power a mere 10 days away, Prime Video has shared a final, expansive trailer for the highly-anticipated new series. The new series is set during the fabled “Second Age” of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Like previous teasers, this new clip is largely centered around the elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who takes up her brother’s fight against evil after his untimely death.
‘Halloween Ends’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock
Laurie Strode’s final battle against Michael Myers will transpire in theaters… and on a streaming service near you. Universal Pictures has announced “Halloween Ends,” the next sequel in the long-running slasher series, will land on Peacock on the same day it arrives on the big screen. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 14, 2022.
