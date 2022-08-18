Read full article on original website
rebusinessonline.com
SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $8.1M Sale of Planet Fitness-Occupied Retail Property in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of single-tenant retail building located at 9420 Scranton Road in San Diego. A Southern California-based retail property owner and operator sold the asset to a Southern California-based family partnership for $8.1 million in an all-cash transaction. Planet Fitness...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Plans Redevelopment of 2.1 MSF Regional Mall in Northern New Jersey
PARAMUS, N.J. — Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), a shopping center owner-operator based in France, has unveiled plans to redevelop Westfield Garden State Plaza, a 2.1 million-square-foot regional mall in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. According to Forbes, Westfield Garden State Plaza remains one of the best-performing regional malls in...
DLP Capital, Elevate Commercial Buy 350-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston
LA PORTE, TEXAS — Florida-based investment firm DLP Capital and Dallas-based Elevate Commercial Investment Group have acquired Domain at Morgan’s Landing, a 350-unit apartment community located in the eastern Houston suburb of La Porte. Built in 2021, the garden-style property houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a pool, movie screening room, lounge with a billiards and poker table, fitness center, video arcade, a dog park and outdoor grilling stations.. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
