LA PORTE, TEXAS — Florida-based investment firm DLP Capital and Dallas-based Elevate Commercial Investment Group have acquired Domain at Morgan’s Landing, a 350-unit apartment community located in the eastern Houston suburb of La Porte. Built in 2021, the garden-style property houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a pool, movie screening room, lounge with a billiards and poker table, fitness center, video arcade, a dog park and outdoor grilling stations.. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

LA PORTE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO