ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested in Beaumont Heights murder investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner that occurred on January 30, 2022. Renaldo Dotson, 19, of Beaumont was arrested in Houston, Tx on August 22 by Beaumont Police with the assistance of US Marshals, authorities said.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
JENNINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Impersonator#State Trooper#Law Enforcement#Kplc
KPLC TV

Groves man accused of opening fire at Beaumont nightclub

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A Groves man has been arrested following a shooting incident at a Beaumont nightclub, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police say officers responded to a call about a man shooting in the parking lot of the Sawdust Saloon on Fannett Rd. around 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 20, 2022. Veronica Lane Caillier, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Jessica Labove Everett, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Natalie Leshaun Boutte, 35, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; Possession of marijuana; Possession of a Schedule II drug. Mark Edward...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sulphur Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Crash on Etienne Daigle Road

Sulphur Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Crash on Etienne Daigle Road. Sulphur, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, on August 20, 2022, at about 1:00 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a call about a man being hit by a truck near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Parish Man Involved in Fatal Accident

Sulphur, La - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office responded to at call at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday morning, in reference to a pedestrian being hit at an intersection in Sulphur. The initial investigation revealed Mark E. Brock, of Sulphur was traveling northbound when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the northbound lane. Police spoke with the driver, and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Brock performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test and routine toxicology tests were ordered. The pedestrian, later identified as Jonathon P. Hatfield was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide.
SULPHUR, LA
12NewsNow

Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man faces vehicular homicide charge

A Sulphur man has been charged with DWI and vehicular homicide after a Lake Charles man hit by a truck early Saturday morning died. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DA: Sulphur man who violently robbed 2 gas stations in 5 days sentenced to life

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man who prosecutors say violently robbed two gas stations within five days in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison Friday. Prosecutors said Kendrick N. Shepherd, 35, was armed with a glass beer bottle during the first armed robbery, using it to strike the cashier while he stole goods and money. They said he got into a violent, physical altercation with the cashier in the second robbery, while also stealing goods and money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy