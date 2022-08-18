ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
This 10-Year-Old Art Prodigy’s Latest Painting, Inspired by Picasso’s ‘Guernica’, Will Benefit Ukraine

When Andres Valencia was five years old, his parents, Elsa and Lupe Valencia, knew their son had a special gift. They were right. Just five years later at 10 years old, Valencia has accomplished more than many artists do in their lifetime. The contemporary artist had a solo showcase at Art Miami, made his solo gallery debut (“No Rules”)  in New York at Chase Contemporary, and has sold several pieces upwards of $125,000. High-profile collectors and fans include Brooke Shields, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Channing Tatum and Sofia Vergara, to name a very few. But it’s not just the successful...
More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team. The numbers make clear the large volume of...
