Study explores how active parent participation can improve neonatal health and reduce parental stress

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Skipping breakfast may increase chance of kids and teens developing psychosocial health problems
Young people who eat healthy breakfasts at home have better psychosocial health, shows a recent study in Frontiers in Nutrition. While previous research has reported the important role of a nutritious breakfast, this is the first study to look at the reported effects of whether kids eat breakfast, as well as where and what they eat. These results provide valuable insights and recommendations for parents and their children.
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
There is an urgent need to prevent the lifelong damage caused by adverse childhood experiences
More than one-third of the population experiences adversity in childhood—including abuse, neglect or family violence—leaving hundreds of thousands in need of treatment. Predictably, as clinical psychologists, we both recommend psychotherapy to minimize the consequences of adverse childhoods. However, an even greater concern is how, in addition to reducing the suffering it causes, chronic childhood adversity can be prevented from flooding our health-care system.
MedicalXpress
Ask the Pediatrician: How should parents set up an asthma action plan?
Q: Our pediatrician said we should have an asthma action plan for our son. How do we do that?. A: An asthma action plan is designed to help families manage a child's asthma. The goal is to avert asthma emergencies by preventing and controlling flare-ups. Because asthma affects people differently,...
MedicalXpress
Now is the time to work on improving cognitive health, researcher says
Everyone knows that eating a balanced diet and exercising are important to maintaining one's physical health, but what about one's cognitive health—the ability to think, learn, and remember? Staying physically and cognitively healthy are important, but a decline in both directly impacts one's mental acuity, and a decline in episodic memory may be an indication of early stages of dementia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Empowering childhood cancer survivors to engage in physical activity
About 750 children are diagnosed with cancer in Australia each year. Thankfully, advancements in treatments have led to rising survival rates. But for survivors of childhood cancer, recovery can continue long after treatment finishes. Often, survivors can experience health complications because of their cancer and cancer treatments, some of which...
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
I'm a former college teacher. I wish parents would teach their kids these 3 life skills before they're done with high school.
The author taught in college for nine years and shares three things all parents should be teaching their kids before they head out to college.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
MedicalXpress
Higher risk of blood clots in COVID-19 outpatients, largely reduced after vaccination
Researchers at NDORMS have studied the association between ambulatory COVID-19 and short-term risk of venal thrombosis and the clinical and genetic risk factors predisposing them to developing post–COVID-19 thrombosis. Ambulatory COVID-19 patients (those diagnosed as outpatients) face an elevated risk of venal thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) than...
Psych Centra
Co-Parenting with a Partner on the Autism Spectrum
Parenting with an autistic partner can have its challenges. But having open conversations with your children and helping with everyday tasks can help. Though parenting can be challenging and rewarding for all parents, autistic parents may face specific challenges related to their autism. But autistic people can have children, and...
Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
MedicalXpress
Risk of premature death in adulthood influenced by patterns of early childhood adversity, study suggests
Poverty, combined with other types of adversity in early childhood, is associated with greater chances of premature death in adulthood, compared to other adverse childhood experiences, according to a study of more than 46,000 people by researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Compared to children who did not experience...
Woman praised for sending unemployed husband to live with his parents: ‘Divorce him’
A woman’s Reddit post is going viral after she admitted that she wants her unemployed husband to live with his parents until he finds a job.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, user u/throwaway7487473 explained that her husband was “laid off” from his job two months ago and she has been footing the bill for his comfortable lifestyle. Since it was posted on Wednesday, the viral thread has received 17.8k votes and more than 3,000 comments from people telling her to kick her husband to the curb.“My husband (32) and I (30) have been married for...
MedicalXpress
Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood
How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
MedicalXpress
New cataract surgery options can restore your vision
Cataracts, any ophthalmologist will tell you, are an extremely common side effect of growing older. Live long enough, and most people will develop this condition—a clouding of the normally clear eye lens—in one or both of their eyes. "As long as there have been humans, there have been...
psychologytoday.com
'Autistic Person' or 'Person With Autism'?
Parents are often introduced to autism and its language from the vantage point of the medical model. Parents' relationship with autism and their use of language involves an experiential process. Family members, friends, and professionals have various meanings attached to autism that influence their language. As a neurotypical mother, my...
The Dogington Post
Study Says Dogs Can Help Reduce Stress Levels In Children
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Did you grow up with a dog in your home? A new study from the journal PLOS One shows that spending time with dogs can help reduce stress levels in children.
Comments / 0