MedicalXpress
Hand, foot and mouth disease in kids
Hand, foot and mouth disease, most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus, is a highly contagious childhood illness. The virus can be spread through respiratory droplets, person-to-person contact and touching a contaminated object. Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic's Children's Center, says it is typically an...
MedicalXpress
Many more children have had COVID-19 than you might think
With so many people using at-home COVID-19 tests, if they're testing at all, experts acknowledged long ago that the true number of cases is higher than what is officially reported. New CDC data suggest that among children, the true number is a lot higher. The evidence comes from the blood...
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
MedicalXpress
Researcher focuses on how racism and bias influence substance use and addiction treatment
Kicking a heroin or opioid use disorder through a methadone treatment program takes dedication and lots of time. Every morning, often before the sun is up, patients at public clinics stand in line, waiting for their turn to be watched as they swig a little cup of the powerful medicine. It's a process they'll have to repeat day after day—perhaps for at least a year depending on their treatment plan. Little wonder some call methadone "liquid handcuffs." But there is an alternative: buprenorphine. It can be prescribed in a doctor's office and taken in the comfort of a private home. No standing in line, no distrust, no stigma.
MedicalXpress
Skipping breakfast may increase chance of kids and teens developing psychosocial health problems
Young people who eat healthy breakfasts at home have better psychosocial health, shows a recent study in Frontiers in Nutrition. While previous research has reported the important role of a nutritious breakfast, this is the first study to look at the reported effects of whether kids eat breakfast, as well as where and what they eat. These results provide valuable insights and recommendations for parents and their children.
MedicalXpress
Brains cells born together wire and fire together for life
Brain cells with the same "birthdate" are more likely to wire together into cooperative signaling circuits that carry out many functions, including the storage of memories, a new study finds. Led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the new study on the brains of mice developing in the...
MedicalXpress
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
The fast-food chain Wendy's says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an E....
MedicalXpress
Newly defined biomarker may accelerate clinical trials for vaccines to prevent HIV-1 infection
A study published in the Aug. 22, 2022, issue of Nature Medicine identifies a new biomarker that appears effective as a surrogate endpoint to reliably predict the ability of broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies to prevent acquisition of HIV-1, the most common type of the virus that causes AIDS. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) are defined by their ability to neutralize multiple genetically distinct viral strains.
Regional Climate Protection Authority puts carbon neutrality center stage
The intricate web of connections that is the carbon footprint of a person, a community, and a society touches all things. Unraveling that web and making changes is a challenge. Aiming to do so though: RCPA, the Regional Climate Protection Authority. Sonoma County’s starting goal to lessen the impacts of climate change is carbon neutrality by 2030. "RCPA was formed in 2009 to collaborate and coordinate on climate efforts in Sonoma County." According to Ross Clendenen. "It's kind of unique, the only agency of our kind in California, and basically we leverage resources, make sure we're not duplicating efforts in coordinating...
MedicalXpress
A step toward local long COVID-19 diagnostics
Murdoch University's Australian National Phenome Center (ANPC) has made a vital technological finding that could help general practitioners diagnose the long-term effects of COVID-19 and long COVID-19. With no current framework or diagnostic tools, patients suffering from the effects of COVID-19 and long COVID-19 present general practitioners with a major...
MedicalXpress
RSV prevention finally in reach after 20 years of research
World-first immunizations providing protection against deadly respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could be just months away thanks to global research efforts spanning multiple decades. The latest research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases has revealed a long-lasting monoclonal antibody treatment for babies is likely to be accessible on the market within...
MedicalXpress
Eye test could screen children for autism
Measuring how the eyes' pupils change in response to light—known as the pupillary light reflex—could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children, according to a study conducted at Washington State University. First author Georgina Lynch said the proof-of-concept study builds on earlier work to support...
MedicalXpress
How did the early COVID-19 pandemic affect cancer survivors?
Recent research indicates that during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of working-aged U.S. adults without health insurance did not change despite increases in unemployment, and the prevalence of unhealthy behaviors decreased. The findings, which were published in CANCER, pertained to individuals with and without a history of cancer.
MedicalXpress
Where is the kidney stone belt?
Where you live, what you eat and how much you drink may tell health care professionals more about your risk of developing kidney stones than you think. Dr. Ivan Porter II, a Mayo Clinic nephrologist, describes intense weather areas, such as the South and Southwest, as the kidney stone belt. This is where research shows kidney stones are more prevalent.
MedicalXpress
Patients with ALS are not only troubled by muscle weakness and respiratory dysfunction
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an intractable disease of motor neurons for which there is no radical cure in current medicine. Without a ventilator, most people die within 3–5 years of onset due to weakness of the respiratory and swallowing muscles. Therefore, attention is being paid to the motor symptoms. However, non-motor symptoms also affect the quality of life (QoL) of a large number of patients.
MedicalXpress
Genetic score detects those at risk for sudden cardiac death
Researchers in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai are one step closer to identifying patients at highest risk for developing sudden cardiac death—an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes it to stop beating. To identify those at highest risk, researchers used a polygenic risk score that has been...
MedicalXpress
Comparing gut biome diversity in preemies fed human versus bovine-derived milk fortifiers
A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions in Canada has found differences in gut microbiota in prematurely delivered babies given human-derived milk fortifiers versus cow-derived milk fortifiers. In their paper published online in Cell Host & Microbe, the group describes the triple-blind randomized clinical trial they ran to learn more about the benefits of giving preemies milk fortifiers.
MedicalXpress
Discovery suppresses progression of kidney fibrosis
Webster Santos is determined to find a way to halt kidney fibrosis, a condition caused by persistent inflammation and assault to the kidney. The disorder leads to kidney disease, itself a pathway to kidney failure, also known as renal failure, and almost certain death. According to medical experts, nearly 40...
MedicalXpress
Caffeine metabolite may slow progression of short-sight (myopia) in children
A metabolite of caffeine, known as 7-MX, may slow the progression of short-sightedness, also known as myopia, in children, suggests observational research published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. If proved safe and effective in large clinical trials, 7-MX could become a valuable treatment for a condition for which...
