Face Plant
4d ago

At last...they're admitting that the 'Climate Crisis' has been OVER EXAGGERATED!!!! Everybody can relax now!!!

Phys.org

Study first to link weed killer Roundup to convulsions in animals

A recent report by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 80 percent of urine samples from children and adults in the U.S. contained the herbicide glyphosate. A study by Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University takes this research one step further and is the first to link the use of the herbicide Roundup, a widely used weed killer, to convulsions in animals.
Phys.org

Detecting nanoplastics in the air

Large pieces of plastic can break down into nanosized particles that often find their way into the soil and water. Perhaps less well known is that they can also float in the air. It's unclear how nanoplastics impact human health, but animal studies suggest they're potentially harmful. As a step toward better understanding the prevalence of airborne nanoplastics, researchers have developed a sensor that detects these particles and determines the types, amounts and sizes of the plastics using colorful carbon dot films.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
natureworldnews.com

Tree That Outlasted the Dinosaurs 145 Million Years Now Endangered

The old monkey puzzle tree is easily recognized with characteristic spiny leaves and complicated scaly branches. Scientists think its peculiar characteristics developed as a protection against tall, long-necked dinosaurs. The endangered evergreen tree that survived the extinction of the dinosaurs. A Precious Tree. The evergreen tree, which can grow to...
Phys.org

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions. The dramatic decline of Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern province of Jiangxi had otherwise cut...
natureworldnews.com

Water Found to Transform Into a Different Liquid at Low Temperatures: New Study

Water transformation or water phase transition has long been thought to undergo a recurring three cycles involving the states of liquid, solid, and gas. Both with its anthropogenic and natural usage, so-called two-atom hydrogen and one-atom oxygen (H2O) has been widely used by various industries for the sustenance of humans. It is also an essential part of our atmosphere where precipitation process occurs.
Phys.org

Spatial-temporal patterns of hydroclimate change on the Chinese Loess Plateau

The Chinese Loess Plateau (CLP) is in the central part of northern China and covers the entire middle reaches of the Yellow River. The climate aridity since the mid-20th century has raised concerns about water resources on the CLP. It remains unclear whether or not the current arid state of the CLP is unprecedented, and the spatial-temporal characteristics of hydroclimatic variability across the CLP over past centuries are not well understood.
Phys.org

Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths

Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
Phys.org

Spain to declare fire-hit regions disaster zones

Spain's government said Monday it would classify regions struck by big wildfires this year as disaster zones, a move that will trigger emergency subsidies and other financial support measures. So far Spain has suffered nearly 400 wildfires, following punishing heatwaves and long dry spells, which have devastated more than 287,000...
Phys.org

A class of their own: New factors direct red algae chloroplast protein transport

The oceans are often called Earth's final frontier. Now, researchers from Japan have shown that this applies at all levels with their discovery of a new type of protein that mediates the transport of proteins into chloroplasts in Rhodophyta (reg algae). Chloroplasts are organelles (specialized cellular subcompartments) that enable plants,...
Phys.org

Gene discovery could fight cassava disease, increase food security

The discovery of a gene resistant to the virus that causes the devastating cassava mosaic disease could aid the development of disease-resistant cassava varieties and boost food security in Sub-Saharan Africa, scientists say. In Sub-Saharan Africa, cassava farming is constrained by weeds and viral diseases, particularly the cassava mosaic disease,...
Phys.org

Why researchers need to understand the importance of yarning for First Nations

It's essential for non-Aboriginal researchers to establish relationships with First Nations people when conducting research in their communities. Past research practices have left a legacy of mistrust toward non-Indigenous researchers among many First Nations people. This is because research has been steeped in colonial practices, including viewing research as something done to Indigenous peoples without them having a say in how they are represented.
Phys.org

Oldest fossil record of Podocarpium from Tibetan Plateau reported

Podocarpium is an extinct genus of Fabaceae. In China, Podocarpium has a rich fossil record, with the most abundant fossils occurring in the Miocene. However, its early fossil occurrences, especially from the Eocene, are still scarce, which prevent us from understanding the early diversification and biogeography of Podocarpium. In a...
